When Donald Trump urged Joe Rogan to stop apologizing to "Fake News and Radical Left maniacs" 

Earlier this year, Joe Rogan came under severe media backlash for allegedly spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic and treatment methods for the virus. After the incident, Donald Trump urged the comedian and UFC commentator to stick to his guns and avoid giving in to the "Radical Left."

Spotify, the exclusive home to The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), came under criticism for allowing such content. Rogan subsequently took to Instagram to address the situation, stating that he will look to incorporate a more balanced point of view on his podcast.

Responding to Rogan's Instagram video, Donald Trump wrote on Twitter:

"Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he's got to stop apologizing to the fake news and radical left maniacs and lunatics. How many ways can you say you're sorry? Joe, just go about what you do so well and don't let them make you look weak and frightened. That's not you and it'll never be"

Rogan signed a lucrative deal with Swedish audio and media streaming service Spotify back in 2020. The multi-year deal is reported to have cost Spotify upwards of $100 million.

Since the controversies surrounding Rogan began, the Swedish company has removed numerous JRE episodes from the streaming platform.

When Joe Rogan apologized for using racial slurs

Earlier this year, comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan came under a lot of fire after a video compilation of him using a racial slur went viral. The compilation featured various instances where Rogan used the N-word on his JRE podcast.

Addressing the massive public backlash, the comedian uploaded an apology video to his Instagram handle. In the video, Rogan said:

"Theres a video that's out that's a compilation of me saying the N-word... It's a video that's made of clips taken out of context of me of twelve years of conversations on my podcast and its all smushed together and it looks f*****g horrible even to me. I know that to most people, there is no context where a white person is allowed to say that word, never mind publically on a podcast and I agree with that now, I haven't said it in years... Its not my word to use, I'm well aware of that now."

In the video, Rogan expressed that he was not a racist, but his words were taken out of context. The UFC commentator stated that he wished he had never used the N-word. The comedian promised to use the backlash as a learning experience.

