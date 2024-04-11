"When that door closes, I'm a lion hunting" - Charles Oliveira reacts to Arman Tsarukyan's claims of trash-talking for fight promotion

Charles Oliveira isn't fazed by Arman Tsarukyan's pre-fight jibes. The Brazilian lightweight contender is focused on action inside the octagon, not outside it.

Oliveira, who holds the record for the highest number of submission wins in the promotion, is set to face Tsarukyan at UFC 300 in a pivotal matchup for lightweight title contention. Tsarukyan has been vocal in the lead-up to the fight, attempting to stir the pot with comments to garner attention and sell the fight.

However, Oliveira remains unfazed. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, he addressed the trash-talk, stating:

"Some people sell the fight in a different way, some people are gonna say things and it doesn't matter. I sell the fight in just one way, when that door closes, I'm a hunting lion. That's what I do."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments below:

This upcoming fight is crucial for both fighters. Oliveira, the former lightweight champion, lost the vacant title to Islam Makachev at UFC 280 back in 2022 and needs a win to re-enter the title picture. Tsarukyan, on the other hand, has been on a tear, winning eight out of his last nine fights. A victory over Oliveira would propel him into the lightweight elite.

What did Arman Tsarukyan say about Charles Oliveira's attitude towards promoting their upcoming fight?

With UFC 300 just around the corner, the heat is on for the fight between former champion Charles Oliveira and rising lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan. However, the trash talk leading up to the fight has been somewhat one-sided.

Meanwhile, Tsarukyan has been vocal in interviews and on social media. Oliveira has remained relatively quiet. This hasn't stopped Tsarukya from promoting the fight, but it has led to him taking on more of the promotional burden.

Tsarukyan acknowledges Oliveira's past accomplishments, stating:

"He was a former champion and he defended titles."

However, he feels Oliveira's lack of promotion goes against the fighting spirit expected from a champion.

"I gotta talk about him because he doesn't talk about me. I gotta get more people to watch this fight. That's why I gotta say something about him. I'm just trying to get more fans to watch this fight."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comment on Charles Oliveira below (1:06):

