When Dustin Poirier backed "exciting" Khamzat Chimaev to be UFC's next big star: "The sport needs that"

During his early days in the UFC, Khamzat Chimaev's rise to stardom caught the attention of many MMA athletes, including Dustin Poirier. 'The Diamond' was scheduled to fight Charles Oliveira for the lightweight belt at UFC 269 in December 2021.

In the lead-up to the clash, Poirier interacted with the media and was asked for his thoughts on Chimaev. The former title challenger said he was excited to witness Chimaev's journey in the UFC and stated that the promotion would benefit from fighters like 'Borz' generating interest among fans:

"I'm a fan [of Khamzat Chimaev]. When he's on the card, I'm buying the pay-per-view or watching, you know? It's exciting, that's what makes me wanna watch, to find out if he's that guy, to see him compete. So I think the sport needs that. We need stars to keep people interested. Not that they wouldn't be without it, but it's fun when you have a guy like that. There's this real special person and we're gonna find out."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments below:

At the time of Poirier's comments, Chimaev was undefeated with a 10-0 record and was 4-0 in the UFC. He had scored a finish in all four of his UFC encounters and had defeated the likes of Li Jingliang and Gerald Meerschaert.

What happened in Dustin Poirier's last UFC outing?

Dustin Poirier was last seen in action in June 2024 when he went up against Islam Makhachev for the lightweight belt at UFC 302. The event was held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The fight was an exciting affair, during which 'The Diamond' gave a good account of himself but ended up losing via submission in the fifth round.

After the fight, Makhachev had a conversation with Demetrious Johnson and praised Poirier's performance in their showdown:

"[Poirier] prepare for this fight very well... Good homework. He defended my wrestling... I did mistake a coupld of times, you know and he gave me a [gash]."

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below (25:42):

