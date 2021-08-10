When Dustin Poirier revealed he had to work at construction sites while fighting in the UFC

Today, Dustin Poirier is one of the most popular, best-paid athletes in the UFC and can be aptly described as a prizefighter. However, things weren't always so great for 'The Diamond.' He had to deal with his fair share of hardships in life on his way to becoming a successful man.

In an interview with Theo Von, Dustin Poirier revealed that he tried his hand at various jobs before making it big as a fighter in the UFC. 'The Diamond' was involved in work ranging from cement and building construction work to distribution companies.

"I did cement work, I did building decks, construction work and then when I was 18, I got a decent job with a building's distribution company and we would go to job sites and like deliver doors and just brand new houses or everything they need, doors, windows, I did that for a couple of years." said Dustin Poirier.

While he was still fighting professionally at the time, Dustin Poirier didn't quit the job because he wasn't making enough money by just fighting. This situation went on for a long time. Even in his initial days at the UFC, Poirier worked for the distribution company.

After years of juggling both the fight game and his other professions, 'Diamond' is finally at a place where he doesn't need to apply for jobs anymore. Poirier is also rumored to have made two of the biggest paydays of his UFC career in his last two fights against Conor McGregor.

Poirier runs a charity called The Good Fight Foundation in his hometown of Louisiana. 'Diamond' and his wife go out of their way to help support kids in the area.

Dustin Poirier is close to fulfilling his life long dream of becoming a UFC champion

Dustin Poirier is now set to compete for the UFC lightweight title against Charles Oliveira in December. He is favored by many experts and analysts to win the fight, especially after his dominant performances against former two-division champion Conor McGregor this year.

Over the years, Poirier has stood tall among a nurderer's row in the lightweight division and will go down as one of the greatest lightweights in UFC history.

