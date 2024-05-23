When Elle Brooke said that Lewis Hamilton is her favorite F1 driver and expressed her dislike for Max Verstappen - "Verstappen fans are so angry"

Social media star-turned-professional boxer Elle Brooke is an avid sports fan and religiously follows many different sports. In 2023, Brooke picked her side in the fierce F1 rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

In a short social media video, Brooke said that Hamilton is her favorite F1 driver. The boxer then expressed her thoughts on Verstappen, acknowledging that her remarks would anger the Belgian-Dutch star's fans. Brooke said:

"Lewis Hamilton. We hate Verstappen. Well, [Max] Verstappen fans are so angry. Like, obviously. Yes, he's really good. But I've always been a Hamilton fan."

Catch Elle Brooke's comments below:

Hamilton is one of the most accomplished drivers in F1 history. He holds the records for most world championships (7), wins (103), pole positions (104), and podium finishes (197) as well as the record for most races as championship leader (126).

Hamilton has represented the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport team since 2017 and won the Formula 1 world championship six times in the last 10 years. At the time of this writing, he holds the No. 8 position in the 2024 F1 World Championship.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Verstappen is a relative youngster who has taken the Formula 1 world by storm and won the World Championship from 2021 to 2023. He seems to be heading to another victory at No.1 spot.

Few days after her comments on Hamilton, Elle Brooke extended her support to another British athlete

A few days after she shared her thoughts on Lewis Hamilton, Elle Brooke took to X and wrote:

"F1 and Wimbledon going to get us through this drought of football."

In the comments section of her post, Brooke extended her support to fellow British athlete Andy Murray. She commented:

"I always want the Brits to do best, love to see how far Murray can get!"

Unfortunately, Murray's challenge stopped in the second round at the 2023 Wimbledon as he lost to Stefanos Tsisipas.

Elle Brooke, meanwhile, is reaching new heights in her boxing career. She captured the Misfits boxing's women's middleweight title by defeating AJ Bunker in January 2024. She will attempt the first defense of her title against ex-UFC fighter Paige VanZant on May 25.