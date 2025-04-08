When Elon Musk threw his weight behind Conor McGregor's political aspirations: "Not even fair"

Elon Musk once publicly endorsed Conor McGregor's bid to enter Irish politics, stating the UFC star would dominate the competition with ease. The Tesla CEO’s comments came in response to McGregor’s 2023 post declaring his intentions to run for the presidency of Ireland.

McGregor has been increasingly vocal about issues in his homeland, calling out the administration for "zero accountability" and accusing it of enabling an "illegal immigration racket."

The former two-division UFC champion, who appeared alongside Donald Trump at a White House event on St. Patrick's Day, has expressed an interest in running for political office in order to effect change.

Amidst all of this, an old post from Musk in which he expressed enthusiasm for McGregor's ambitions has gone viral. In his post, he wrote:

"I think you could take them all single-handed. Not even fair 😂"

Check out Elon Musk's post below:

What did Daniel Cormier have to say about Conor McGregor’s Presidential aspirations

Daniel Cormier isn’t buying into Conor McGregor’s political ambitions. The former two-division UFC champion believes McGregor’s popularity in Ireland has declined too sharply for a serious run at public office.

Speaking on the Good Guy/Bad Guy show, Cormier questioned the viability of McGregor’s supposed presidential hopes:

“The Conor McGregor of 2015, 2016, and 2017, the one that went eight rounds with Floyd Mayweather, that Conor McGregor was in a rush. A rush to greatness. And if that’s gone, it’s over. That’s a wrap, man. But to be a politician? He wants to be a politician? I think people in Ireland don’t even like him. Everybody I speak to is like, ‘They can’t stand this dude.’ But I guess he feels like he has enough support to go into politics."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (6:04):

