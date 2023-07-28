Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. are set for an epic showdown on July 29 in one of the most important fights in recent boxing history. The pair will do battle to determine the undisputed welterweight champion, and both men are more than capable of walking away victorious.

Crawford and Spence Jr. will both enter the fight undefeated and are two of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world. They hold professional records of 39-0 (30 KOs) and 28-0 (22 KOs) respectively.

The bout is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be the main event of the evening. The pay-per-view card will be shown on Showtime and will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

The full main card will feature Sergio Garcia vs. Yoenis Telles at light-middleweight in the opening bout. The fight will be followed by Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago, which will be contested for the vacant WBC bantamweight title.

Isaac Cruz will face off against Giovanni Cabrera in a WBA lightweight title eliminator, after which Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford will take center stage.

Terence Crawford urges parties from both sides to keep calm at heated press conference

Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr. is the talk of the boxing world right now.

The pair are less than two days away from one of the biggest fights in recent boxing history, as both undefeated fighters are vying to become the undisputed welterweight champion.

Terence Crawford has already tasted undisputed glory before, having beaten Julius Indongo for all four light welterweight titles, and he will be confident he can do the same against Errol Spence Jr.

A final press conference ahead of their clash became rather heated, with people of both entourages exchanging heated words. Crawford then attempted to keep the peace between the groups by reminding them how quickly things can go wrong. He said:

"My family, Errol's family, man you've got to calm down brother. 'Cause listen man, things can get real sticky, real quick. And then everybody will say, 'This is what we do when we come out.' Social media, social media my a**. Just like you are doing all that talking bro, it can turn deadly real quick on both sides. So why not support your fighter, you ain't got nothing wrong with that. Why don't y'all support y'all fighter, let's come together and make this event a success."

Watch the video below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @ShowtimeBoxing] Terence Crawford trying to urge both his and Errol Spence's camps to keep calm with things getting heated at today's final press conference: "It can turn deadly real quick on both sides. Let's come together and make this event a success."@ShowtimeBoxing] pic.twitter.com/lSqMz05P2I