When fans brutally trolled Israel Adesanya for gynecomastia, accusing him of using steroids

The reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was recently presented with the USADA jacket for producing fifty clean drug test results. But the Kiwi has been a constant target for internet trolls ever since a lump appeared on his chest.

During his UFC 253 fight with Paulo Costa, fans noticed a lump on Asesanya's right pectoral muscle. Ever since the gyno formation, fans have been taking to Twitter to express their doubts about whether the champ was using steroids.

Twitter user @michaelangeloit suggested that Adesanya was taking steroids to level the playing field against Costa.

Michael @michaelangeloit Hmmm. Excessive gyno. Is Adesanya trying to level the playing field vs costa #UFC253 Hmmm. Excessive gyno. Is Adesanya trying to level the playing field vs costa #UFC253 https://t.co/wbVjHoZu21

Twitter user @zirksey questioned why no UFC representatives were talking about the champ’s gynecomastia formation. The user posted two pictures of Adesanya, comparing the champ's physique before and after the lump appeared on his chest.

Twitter user @khaledalishokr tweeted:

"Why Israel Adesanya has this Gyno in his right chest!?"

Another user said that it was clear that Adesanya was coming off a steroid cycle:

"Adesanya got some serious gyno coming on ... he just came off the cycle"

zee @zeeshanfanacc Adesanya got some serious gyno coming on rn... he just came off the cycle Adesanya got some serious gyno coming on rn... he just came off the cycle

Twitter use @MagicM_MMA said that it was hilarious that people were defending Adesanya even after such a gyno formation. While in another tweet, user @BIGTIMEFandD asked whether everyone was going to pretend that Adesanya didn't have a weird gyno?

MagicM MMA @MagicM_MMA Fucking hilarious that people defend Adesanya's gyno tit like it can randomly happen LMAO. Fucking hilarious that people defend Adesanya's gyno tit like it can randomly happen LMAO.

🇨🇦Hoser Kobra Kombat Sports ™️🍺 @BIGTIMEFandD Are we just going to pretend that Adesanya didn’t have some weird gyno thing happening on his right pec? He’s juicing, heard it here first. Are we just going to pretend that Adesanya didn’t have some weird gyno thing happening on his right pec? He’s juicing, heard it here first. https://t.co/RS13WmbxV9

Another user expressed his disappointment at people believing Adesanya's excuse that his marijuana use was the reason behind the lump. While @oocmma said that Adesanya was sure to get a visit from USADA due to the gyno.

Joey 🛖 @JoeydoesMMA Adesanya really said WEED caused his gyno and yall believed him? Adesanya really said WEED caused his gyno and yall believed him? https://t.co/v30n5qCnlY

Out Of Context MMA @oocmma The USADA agent finally locating Israel Adesanya post-fight after seeing his suspicious gyno right nipple: The USADA agent finally locating Israel Adesanya post-fight after seeing his suspicious gyno right nipple: https://t.co/cxtZkZtVLa

Twitter user @diamonddavescc said that it would be hilarious if Adesanya pops up on the drug testing after accusing Paulo Costa of drug use. @kronstadtgracie said that the gyno formation was definitely an indicator of the champ juicing.

Diamond Dave @diamonddavescc Was that gyno on Adesanya? Imagine if he pops after all this talk about costa juicing? #UFC253 Was that gyno on Adesanya? Imagine if he pops after all this talk about costa juicing? #UFC253 https://t.co/IJqfMACCAm

The Southman @kronstadtgracie Funky @Benaskren What’s up with Adesanya’s right pec?? Old injury? What’s up with Adesanya’s right pec?? Old injury? Adesanya with the gyno... brutal... probably still won't test positive but there's 0 reason he would develop that in between fights without being juiced twitter.com/Benaskren/stat… Adesanya with the gyno... brutal... probably still won't test positive but there's 0 reason he would develop that in between fights without being juiced twitter.com/Benaskren/stat… https://t.co/WxkEGZFAG5

Israel Adesanya addresses steroid use accusations

Israel Adesanya, in his November 2020 interview with Ariel Helwani, addressed rumors of him using PEDs. Adesanya stated that the lump on his chest is probably a result of smoking too much weed:

"My pituitary gland was checked, hormone levels are fine, estrogen and testosterone. Yesterday we had an ultrasound and a mammogram... To be honest it might have just been unhealthy living a little bit. Like smoking weed, that’s what the doctor from the UFC said. He said I need to stop but I’m not stopping, I’m just going to slow down on the smoking weed.”

Watch the full interview below:

In a previous interview with Helwani, Adesanya completely rejected claims that he used any kind of performance-enhancing drugs. The champion told Helwani that he didn't need any crutches:

"F**k no... That's not something, come on man... I'm not one of those people who needs a crutch. That when that sh** is taken away they feel weak, they feel inadequate... Not me. Skills bro, skills pays the bills"

Watch the full interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far