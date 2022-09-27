"In the course of like two days, a thousand Japanese soldiers were eaten by crocodiles" - When Forrest Galante told Joe Rogan about the Ramree massacre

It's no secret that UFC commentator Joe Rogan is fascinated by the mysteries of nature. During episode 1403 of The Joe Rogan Experience, Forrest Galante explained to Rogan the harrowing tale of the Ramree massacre.

The wildlife biologist discussed when the Allied forces stormed the Japanese-occupied Ramree Islands of Mayanmar during World War II. A thousand Japanese soldiers were purportedly killed by saltwater crocodiles in the Ramree mangroves.

Galante elaborated that the crocodiles were hungry because the soldiers had already exhausted most of the wild game in the area. So when the Japanese were pushed back into the swamps by the Allies, the crocodiles started dining on the soldiers:

"In the course of like two days, a thousand Japanese soldiers were eaten by crocodiles... Because there were all these soldiers, they were eating all the prey. All the crocodiles were particularly hungry because of that. When the Allies pushed all the Japanese back into the swamps, you know, they started screaming and one scream would trigger all the others and all the crocodiles get into a frenzy and wiped out this entire populus of people that ran through the swamp."

Watch Forrest tell Joe Rogan about the ill-fated Japanese soldiers below:

The battle of Ramree took place in 1945 during the last days of World War 2. According to ati, the Ramree massacre is the deadliest recorded crocodile attack in history.

Watch a presentation on the Ramree massacre below:

Watch the full podcast episode below:

When Joe Rogan told Christopher Ryan about his favorite crocodile story

During episode 1369 of JRE, UFC commentator Joe Rogan and his guest, American author Christopher Ryan, shared some stories about deadly crocodile attacks.

Rogan told the author that one of his favorite croc attack stories was of a fleeing criminal getting eaten by one as he jumps into a river to evade the cops. However, the culprit in Rogan's story is not exactly a crocodile but an alligator:

"One of my favorite crocodile stories from Florida is there was a high-speed chase. A guy in a stolen car [was fleeing the cops] and he gets to a bridge, the cops are chasing him. Guy jumps out of the car, jumps off the bridge and gets eaten immediately by an alligator. Literally landed in front of an alligator."

Watch Joe Rogan explain his favorite croc attack stories below:

