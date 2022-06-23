When Tyson Fury called fighting Francis Ngannou “easy work”

Back in April 2021, Francis Ngannou gained the attention of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury. Fury stated that were he to beat Anthony Joshua, a bout that fell through in the end, the boxer would then turn his attention to Ngannou.

At the time, Fury didn't specify whether the bout would take place in the boxing ring or the octagon. However, more recently, Fury has stated that he doesn't mind engaging in some form of mixed-rules fight with 'The Predator'.

In 2021, Fury took to Twitter to call out both Joshua and Ngannou:

However, Ngannou didn't take kindly to this comment. The UFC star responded:

The UFC heavyweight champion was referencing Fury's cut against Otto Wallin, which was a tougher fight than the 'The Gypsy King' had expected.

Francis Ngannou is known for his devastating power in the octagon. More recently, the MMA star has been in the news for his contractual issues. Ngannou's deal is nearing its end and the heavyweight champion has spoken publicly about his issues.

Ngannou has reportedly refused to sign a new contract unless there is a clause allowing him to box Fury. However, fellow UFC star Robert Whittaker isn't keen on the bout for the Cameroonian.

The Aussie told the Daily Mail that Fury would "dismantle" Ngannou unless the fight had special rules put in place. Whittaker suggested that a potential boxing bout should have four-ounce gloves to make it more competitive.

Has Francis Ngannou ever competed in a professional boxing match?

Despite his large number of knockouts in the UFC and amazing striking ability, Francis Ngannou has no professional record within boxing. The UFC champion has never competed in a professional boxing match, but often trains with high-level kickboxers.

Back in November 2021, Ngannou invited Rico Verhoeven into his training camp. Verhoeven is the current Glory heavyweight champion and is highly respected in the kickboxing world.

Francis Ngannou is clearly eager to start a professional boxing career, with Tyson Fury seemingly his main target. The two fighters have often clashed-heads on social media, but a deal is yet to happen

The Cameroonian is currently 17-3 in his professional MMA career and beat top contender Ciryl Gane in his latest UFC outing. Ngannou is yet to return to the octagon, with injuries and the contractual dispute causing issues for the heavyweight champ.

