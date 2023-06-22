CM Punk, the Pro wrestling star that also made a shot foray into the world of MMA, stood in support of the trans community during the recently concluded AEW Collision’s debut episode on June 17, 2023.

After the conclusion of the event, CM Punk and FTR brought a fan holding the sign ‘Support LGBTQ+ Kids’ into the ring. Punk, who received backlash for extending his support to the community, sent a powerful message that he stands by the trans and the larger LGBTQ+ community fearlessly.

"The reason I support trans kids, trans-grown-ups, gays, and lesbians is because I know when I was growing up, I didn't fit in anywhere," said Punk."That it was because of the clothes I wore, what my hair looked like, and the music I listened to. Those are all things I can rectify. I can comb my hair, I can listen to jazz, I don't know what."

Punk added:

"But to be somebody who's gay, lesbian, and especially trans, I don't know what it feels like to be trapped in a body that I don't feel I belong in. That is why I support that. Support Trans kids, support gay and lesbian rights. I want everyone to be themselves."

For the uninitiated, CM Punk recently posted an Instagram story that featured an ice cream parlor that utilizes its proceeds for the betterment of trans youth. However, the pro-wrestling star had to deal with significant amounts of hate and trolling for supporting the cause. Punk utilized his time on the mic to reiterate his support LGBTQ+ community and their rights.

CM Punk made a much-awaited comeback to the ring at AEW Collision

CM Punk became one of the biggest pro wrestling stars of his time during his time in the WWE. However, he walked away from the sport in 2014 and tried his hand at MMA. Unfortunately, the effort did not yield desired results and CM Punk had to end the pursuit with a record of 0-1-0-1 (W-L-D-NC) under the UFC banner.

He joined AEW in 2021 and became the biggest name on the promotion’s roster. However, Punk’s future with the organization was in question due to an injury and the now-infamous rant as well as the brawl that broke out later.

Putting all that behind, the 44-year-old pro wrestling ended the eight-month hiatus and returned to the ring at the debut episode of AEW: Collision. Along with FTR - Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, he defeated the Bullet Club Gold and old rival Samoa Joe in a trios match. He will next compete against Satoshi Kojima at Forbidden Door in the first round of the Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

