When Islam Makhachev's dream of headlining Madison Square Garden almost came true

Headlining a UFC pay-per-view at the famed Madison Square Garden is on Islam Makhachev's bucket list. Following his UFC 302 win against Dustin Poirier, last Saturday, the 32-year-old claimed that it is his dream to headline a fight card in the famed arena in New York.

The fact is that the lightweight kingpin almost had his dream fulfilled last year. After Jon Jones' Madison Square Garden clash against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November fell apart due to 'Bones' suffering a pectoral injury, Makhachev was considered an alternate headliner.

A recent behind-the-scenes clip shows Dana White and Hunter Campbell trying to lock in a rematch between Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira for UFC 295.

'Do Bronx' had just bounced back from his title fight loss at the time. The lightweight champion was also in a position to make a quick turn around seeing as he took almost no damage in his October clash against Alexander Volkanovski.

However, it was not to be. The Brazilian declined the short-notice title fight offer since he was still nursing the eye injury that forced him out of his originally planned rematch against the Russian at UFC 294.

UFC 295 main event finally saw Alex Pereira knockout Jiri Prochazka for the light heavyweight title.

Leon Edwards welcomes Islam Makhachev's welterweight ambitions

Islam Makhachev has long been stating his intention to challenge for the welterweight title. At UFC 302 the lightweight champion reiterated the callout and Leon Edwards took notice.

'Rocky' is all for the idea of taking on the sambo maestro, however, the welterweight champion feels they both need to focus on their respective divisions before locking in the matchup.

Speaking to Sky Sports Edwards said:

"I'll welcome it. I think we've got work to do within our division. Let's say we both go on this [long] reign, then why not? He just fought [defended his title against] his first lightweight... So few more lightweight have to go for it [the 155-pound title] first before even thinking about moving up. But like I said if we're both going on this reign then why not, later in the future? We're both of similar age, 32 years old. So what a time to get it done for sure."

Catch Leon Edwards' comments on fighting Islam Makhachev below (14:10):