"They're just pretty, they're not sharp" - When Israel Adesanya clarified how athletic commissions allow him to fight with "drip tip" nails

During the UFC 276 post-fight press conference, reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya explained why the athletic commission allowed him to fight with designer nails on his hands.

Responding to a question about whether the athletic commission had any issues with him entering the octagon with designer nails, Adesanya said that his drip tips were not sharp:

"They're just pretty, they're not sharp. They are drip tips, they are called french tips... I call them drip tips, and [they are also] on my toes and they are sparkly black and sparkles, I like them."

Watch Adesanya talk about his drip tips below:

'The Last Stylebender' added that even though the commission was a bit apprehensive about the designer nails at first, they allowed the fighter to wear them once he assured the officials that the nails were not long:

"They [the athelectic commission officials] checked and... I see the look on their faces and they paused and I was like it's not that long it's an illusion. That's just pretty, that's what I tell them. It's not that long, it's just pretty."

Adesanya won his UFC 276 fight against Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision. The fight was criticized by many fans and fighters for being a boring affair. UFC 276 marked the 33-year-old's third fight in a row devoid of a finish.

Sweep the leg @Str8uppwdrdeggs UFC #276 the first and last fights were garbagio…Adesanya’s walkins are more entertaining than him actually fighting. Boring ass fighter anymore. UFC #276 the first and last fights were garbagio…Adesanya’s walkins are more entertaining than him actually fighting. Boring ass fighter anymore.

Israel Adesanya responds to boring fight criticisms

During the UFC 276 post-fight press conference, Israel Adesanya addressed the fan criticism of the fight.

'The Last Stylebender' claimed that the audience didn't know what real fighting was. He added that all great fighters face this criticism throughout their careers. He opined that people want to see fighters fall once they achieve greatness:

"They don't know what real fighting is or real finess. I've said this, look, the greats all get to his point. I've seen it... Anderson Silva, GSP [Georges St-Pierre], I remember fights with him be like, that was a fu***ng fantastic fight. And the same thing, people just boo them... You get to this point where it's like you're so great, people just want to see you fall."

Watch Israel Adesanya address criticism below:

Israel Adesanya is scheduled to face former kickboxing foe Alex Pereira in his next outing at UFC 281.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham