"Alex Pereira will chin you again" - Unhappy fans are rooting for 'Poatan' to knock out Israel Adesanya after boring UFC 276 title defense against Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya cruised to a third straight unanimous decision win with his latest performance against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. However, fans were less than impressed with the headlining act as it failed to provide any spark.

In a video shared by Sean Sheehan of SevereMMA, UFC fans can be seen walking out of the arena before the start of the fifth and final round. You can watch the video below:

UFC fans took to social media to lash out at 'The Last Stylebender' for his underwhelming performance at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. One fan hoped for Alex Pereira to beat Adesanya a third time down the line. Another fan called the middleweight champ a "king of the out of ring theatrics". You can check out some of the fan reactions below:

Bar💫 @Bar_resurrected I fucking hate you @stylebender Pereira will chin you again I fucking hate you @stylebender Pereira will chin you again https://t.co/0htVu4bce2

Shawn Nissen @nissensa @SeanSheehanBA @lander_theo @SevereMMA He’s the king of the out of ring theatrics, but his fights have gotten progressively more boring. I’ll give him the Romero “strategy,” but since then his fights have been snoozefests. @SeanSheehanBA @lander_theo @SevereMMA He’s the king of the out of ring theatrics, but his fights have gotten progressively more boring. I’ll give him the Romero “strategy,” but since then his fights have been snoozefests.

Hoboman61 @thehoboman61 @_EG23_ @SeanSheehanBA @lander_theo @SevereMMA Wanna see a real champion? Watch the previous match and you'll see how a champion does it, Volk destroyed it tonight, he deserves the main event spot instead of the borefest that we had from the Adesanya fight. @_EG23_ @SeanSheehanBA @lander_theo @SevereMMA Wanna see a real champion? Watch the previous match and you'll see how a champion does it, Volk destroyed it tonight, he deserves the main event spot instead of the borefest that we had from the Adesanya fight.

James Vick’s Chin @JamesVicksChin @SeanSheehanBA @lander_theo @SevereMMA Dana white used to shit on Woodley for being boring & people not wanting to watch him fight … I hope he keeps the same energy for Adesanya @SeanSheehanBA @lander_theo @SevereMMA Dana white used to shit on Woodley for being boring & people not wanting to watch him fight … I hope he keeps the same energy for Adesanya

Israel Adesanya reponds to criticism, hits back at fans that booed him at UFC 276

Israel Adesanya admitted to having an off-night after his lackluster bout against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 received widespread criticism. However, 'The Last Stylebender' doesn't really seem bothered by the boos that accompanied the fight.

Adesanya spoke about the fan reactions at the UFC 276 post-fight press conference. He explained that many of the all-time greats in combat sports have reached a point where some of their fights weren’t that competitive. The champion also added that some spectators often complain about the fights despite them being entertaining. Here's what the 32-year-old said:

"F**k them. They’ve been here since 3 PM. They’re all drunk. They don’t know what real fighting is or real finesse. The greats, they all get to this point. I’ve seen it when I was just a fan. I’m still a fan."

He added:

"Anderson Silva, GSP, I remember fights where I’d be like, 'That was a f**king fantastic fight,' and the same thing people would just boo them. GSP, one of the f*cking GOATs, and people would just boo him. I’m like, 'What the f**k are you guys watching? You dumb f**ks. Ali, Floyd Mayweather, it’s the same thing. You’re so great, people just want to see you fall."

Watch Israel Adesanya interact with the media at the UFC 276 post-fight presser below:

Israel Adesanya scored the fifth successful defense of his UFC middleweight title and extended his record to 23-1 with his latest performance. The 32-year-old largely dominated 'The Killa Gorilla' over five rounds. However, it wasn't as competitive as many expected, prompting loud boos inside the arena.

