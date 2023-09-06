When does Israel Adesanya fight? Here is when UFC 293’s main-event fighters are scheduled to make their walks to the octagon

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is set to defend his title against fifth-ranked contender Sean Strickland at the UFC 293 pay-per-view event on September 10. The event will take place at the Quodos Bank Arena in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. This is Adesanya’s first fight in Australia since UFC 243 in October 2019 when he defeated Robert Whittaker to become the champion.

UFC 293 main card will start at 12:00 PM AEST on September 10, 2023, in Australia. The time corresponds to 10:00 PM ET on September 9, 2023. Fans in India can watch the main card live from 7:30 AM IST on September 10, 2023.

UFC 293 main card features four three-round fights on the undercard and the main event title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland will be a five-round affair. The start time for the UFC 293 main event depends solely upon the length and the outcome of the main card fights.

Israel Adesanya is slowly inching towards the status of greatest middleweight fighter in UFC history. The Nigerian-Kiwi fighter defended the UFC middleweight title five consecutive times before losing it to archrival Alex Pereira at UFC 281. However, he avenged the two kickboxing and one MMA loss to Pereira via a devastating knockout at UFC 287 in April 2023.

The second reign is not a walk in the park as the striking genius has to fend off fresh challenges like Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, and potentially Bo Nickal. As of now, the champion’s focus lies on getting past Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

UFC 293 will feature several exciting matchups besides Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland

UFC 293 does not have many high-profile names competing under its banner. However, the card has a solid line-up of fights that have the potential to be an absolute treat for hardcore MMA fans. It features several fighters from the Australia-Oceania region and also boasts talent from Asia.

In the heavyweight co-main event, knockout artist Tai ‘Bam Bam’ Tuivasa will put his sixth rank on the line against a striking technician Alexander Volkov. A light heavyweight contest between Tyson Pedro and Anton Turkalj will kick off the main card.

The featured prelim bout for the event will witness rising prospects in the light heavyweight division bang it out to elevate their status in the division. Israel Adesanya’s teammate Carlos Ulberg will face South Korean Da Un Jung in this fight.