When is Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match? UK, US, and Canada timings explained

Jake Paul's fight time will vary depending on where fans are watching his clash with Nate Diaz.

'The Problem Child' is slated to return on Saturday for the first time since his loss to Tommy Fury. Following that defeat, the YouTuber showed interest in activating his rematch clause with 'TNT'. However, he quickly changed his mind and targeted Diaz.

The two will headline a pay-per-view clash from Dallas, Texas this weekend. For fans at home, the fight will be broadcast on ESPN+ and DAZN. For fans outside of America hoping to see Diaz's boxing debut, the fight will be streamed through FITE TV.

Nonetheless, unlike Jake Paul's last fight, this one will be in the United States. In February, he fought in Saudi Arabia against Tommy Fury, which had a bit of an odd start time. Nonetheless, the fight still did well on pay-per-view.

For Saturday's pay-per-view event, the card is slated to start at 8:00 PM ET., and 5:00 PM. PST. Fans in the U.K. will expect the card to start at 1:00 AM. GMT.

However, the ring walks for Paul vs. Diaz aren't expected until 11:00 PM ET, or 8:00 PM PST. British fans can expect the card to run into the early morning, with the main event going down at 4 AM GMT. That being said, if certain fights run longer than expected, these times could be pushed up.

Jake Paul fight time: Who is on the undercard?

While most fans are likely tuning in to see Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, the rest of the card does have highlights.

For fans who tune in at the start of the card, they can expect fireworks from a few prospects. Slated for the event is the return of Ashton 'H20' Sylve. The teenager was signed to Most Valuable Prospects last year, scoring a knockout win in his promotional debut.

Nonetheless, his clash with William Silva is far from the only entertaining one on the card. Also slated for the undercard is the return of Shadisa Green. One of the hardest-hitting fighters in women's boxing, she will return to defend super-middleweight gold against Olivia Curry.

Ultimately, those fights, as well as Chris Avila's return against Jeremy Stephens, will lead into the co-main event. There, Amanda Serrano and Heather Hardy will face off in a rematch of their 2019 fight. 'The Real Deal' won their first outing by unanimous decision.

Ultimately, that will all lead up to Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz in the main event slot. While some U.K. fans might not be pleased, this is a card to stay up for.