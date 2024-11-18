Joe Rogan recently came clean on what turned him into a Donald Trump supporter despite having completely different opinions previously. The 57-year-old delved deep into the reasons behind his change of opinion about the President-elect in episode no. 2230 of his coveted podcast.

Rogan talked about a plethora of issues with Trump while the latter took to the hot seat of his podcast before winning the 2024 US presidential elections. He also agreed with Trump's statements at various points of the episode.

But episode #2230 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) had Rogan revealing that he didn't have such a positive perception of Trump earlier. He also highlighted one of Trump's previous tweets where he called one of his rumored partners a "horseface" despite being the reigning US president.

But Rogan was impressed with Trump's unfiltered nature. The JRE host accepted that Trump was often persuasive, but he also appreciated his upfront nature. In the end, Rogan admitted that one needs to be "crazy" to stand against the tyranny of the system.

A tweet from the co-owner of Trending Politics, Colling Rugg, highlighted the section of the latest JRE episode where Rogan detailed how he turned into a Trump appreciator from a naysayer.

"He's [Trump] definitely very persuasive... He's great at making friends and making relationships... and if you're his enemy, you don't wanna get on his bad side... But that's him...the guy's right there. You can talk to him about everything and anything and he's right there...You're getting what you get, that's who the guy is. I like him, 'I've grown to like him.

"I had a much more negative opinion of him back in the day... As time went on I was like, 'Oh you need a guy that is completely crazy to expose how corrupt the whole system is..."

Joe Rogan revealed a secret about Donald Trump's dedication to the 2024 US Presidential elections

Joe Rogan has talked about Donald Trump's unfiltered nature on the platform of JRE multiple times. In episode #2208, he detailed how Trump didn't mind humiliating his business rival, Mark Cuban personally after 'The Benefactor' failed to garner the expected amount of views on American television.

In episode #2226 of JRE, Rogan made another revelation about Trump's no-holds-barred dedication towards the 2024 US Presidential Elections. During his discussion with Theo Von, Rogan highlighted what the UFC CEO, Dana White, informed him about Trump. He said:

"You wanna hear something crazy? Trump, at the day of the election, Dana White told me he'd been up for 72 hours. I go, 'How is that possible?' He goes, 'Dude, he's a freak.' It's so weird."

