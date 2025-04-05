When Joe Rogan explained why he doesn't ride motorcycles, narrated story of friend's harrowing ordeal

Joe Rogan once suggested that he doesn't ride motorcycles. The martial arts aficionado and veteran UFC color commentator expounded upon why he steers clear of motorcycles, notably citing a friend's harrowing ordeal.

On episode #1924 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast in January 2023, Rogan hosted fellow comedian Andrew Santino. The former 'Fear Factor' reality TV show host recounted that a person he worked with on that show met with a bike accident. Rogan also revisited former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir's bike accident:

"I went for a period of time where I took the motorcycle classes, and I was ready to ride a bike. But then a dude that I worked with on 'Fear Factor' crashed and f**ked up his shoulder. And then Frank Mir, who worked for the UFC, he got hit by a car, and broke his leg, and took him out of action for like -- he was really never the same again."

Joe Rogan explained that Frank Mir still competed as one of the best in the world but was never the same after the accident. Additionally, when asked if he owned a bike, Rogan narrated another friend's harrowing ordeal:

"No, no. So that happened, and then a friend of mine saw somebody get hit on a bike, all within two weeks while I was taking [bike] classes. I was like, 'F**k this.' And a bunch of the guys that I worked with, on 'Fear Factor,' we all went to the classes together. And then a couple of guys that worked in production, and one of the guys that was a stunt guy, we all were like, 'Hey, let's get bikes.' And then one of them kept it."

The duo then implied that cars are safer as compared to bikes, even in the case of fast cars. Rogan even recalled getting into an accident in his Porsche and escaping unhurt. The MMA personality said:

"Fast cars, you have a little more protection, a lot more protection."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:24):

Joe Rogan added a custom-made Tesla car to his vehicle collection

Car enthusiasts as well as those in the broader pop culture realms were recently set abuzz by a unique customized car that Joe Rogan reportedly added to his vehicle collection.

Rogan, who's known to have a collection of sought-after vehicles, is believed to have added a one-of-a-kind Tesla car to the same. X user "@MarioNawfal" posted a video of the same. An excerpt from the user's post read:

''Joe has added a one-of-one UP Tesla S-APEX to his collection, built by Unplugged Performance. The custom Model S features a carbon fiber widebody, white and blue pearl paint, and a high-end Banbū leather & Alcantara interior. It’s equipped with carbon ceramic brakes from the legendary Dark Helmet build - making it a true performance EV."

Joe Rogan was seen deeming the car as "very cool." The video elicited a laudatory response from Tesla boss Elon Musk.

Check out the video below:

