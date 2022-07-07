"Beyond f***ed" - When Joe Rogan expressed grief over rapper Nipsey Hussle's murder

Back in 2019, on episode #1275 of the Joe Rogan Experience with Luis J. Gomez, Rogan discussed the tragic murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle. The musician was shot and killed outside a clothing store in Los Angeles after an argument between Hussle and another man in 2019.

When the news first broke, the UFC color commentator was deeply upset by the incident, despite not knowing a lot about the artist. While speaking on his podcast, Rogan said:

"By all accounts, this guy was loved and, you know, he just... It's just beyond f***ed. Just like that, that is still going on in this world."

Joe Rogan continued to say that he believes part of the problem is the way children are "brought up" from a young age and if they've been exposed to violence early on, then that might play a role in incidents like this happening.

The man who murdered Nipsey Hussle, Eric Holder, will be sentenced in September and could receive life in jail after two other men were shot in the altercation. Holder and Hussle were allegedly in the same street gang and Holder has previously admitted to murdering the rapper.

Holder was found guilty of murdering Nipsey Hussle and was also charged with two counts of attempted manslaughter for the other two men he attacked in the incident.

When rapper Freddie Gibbs told Joe Rogan he shot somebody nine times

Back in 2021, Fredrick Jamel Tipton, otherwise known as Freddie Gibbs, told Joe Rogan on episode #1611 of the JRE podcast that he once shot a drug addict nine times with a "TEC-9" in an alleyway.

The rapper was speaking to Rogan about the differences in drugs and the prison sentence surrounding them. It was at this moment that Freddie Gibbs said:

"You know, this some real s***, there was a drug crackhead in the day. I shot him nine times with a TEC-9, and he kept running down the alley."

Gibbs has often had run-ins with the law. In 2016, he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Vienna, and was facing up to 10 years in prison if found guilty. However, the artist was eventually acquitted of the charges in September 2016.

