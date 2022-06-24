"He's out there swinging from the hip" - When Joe Rogan was impressed by Ricky Gervais' no-holds-barred Golden Globes monologue

Back in January 2020, Joe Rogan and Brian Redban were very impressed by Ricky Gervais' monologue at the Golden Globes award show. Gervais famously spoke about a number of topics, including some of the people who were in attendance.

Gervais had plenty of targets that night, from Apple to the actors in the room. One of his more memorable comments was about diversity among the award winners. A line from this joke included calling the Hollywood Foreign Press "very, very racist."

Despite the controversy, Rogan loved it and spoke about the incident on his JRE podcast episode #1406:

"Thank god, that guy swings, he's out there swinging from the hip, chin up, doesn't give a f**k, telling it like it is. I love it."

Watch the full podcast clip here:

Rogan and his guests speculated on how Gervais managed to get away with the jokes, despite them usually being pre-written. However, Rogan believes that the comedian is so "badass" that he could have been given permission to do whatever he wanted to do.

Joe Rogan appreciated the honesty of Gervais' monologue, calling the comedian a "real comic" during the podcast. The UFC commentator finished this segment on a positive note, saying that he feels everything isn't all bad:

"We're gonna get this right folks, I really believe this. This is what we were talking about earlier, everything being bad. I don't think it is. I think it's just a lot of noise, a lot of noise, a lot of people yelling."

Watch the full podcast episode below:

When did Joe Rogan start the JRE podcast?

Joe Rogan started his podcast back in December 2009, alongside JRE episode #1406 podcast guest Brian Redban. At the time, Redban was the co-host and producer of the show. However, in 2013, Jamie Vernon took over.

The show originally started on YouTube, with the channel currently having over 12 million subscribers. However, a large deal with Spotify converted the podcast into a Spotify-only show - with clips from the episodes appearing on the YouTube channel.

The podcast is now one of the largest in the world and often attracts major celebrities, athletes, and political figures onto the show. Elon Musk and Edward Snowden are two of the most popular episodes in the show's history.

The show's success hasn't gone unrewarded, with Rogan now estimated to be worth around $120 million dollars. The podcaster is also a commentator for the UFC and regularly commentates on the organization's biggest events.

