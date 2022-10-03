"It was so sad and so gripping and so riveting"- When Joe Rogan praised S.C. Gwynne's book Empire of the Summer Moon

During episode 1397 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan praised American writer S.C. Gwynne for his fantastic representation of the war between the European settlers and the Comanche Indians in his book Empire of the Summer Moon.

Rogan told Gwynne that he did a great job in depicting the horrors and atrocities that happened during the 40-year-long war:

"It's a fantastic book, there is soo much good stuff in there. It was so sad and so gripping and so riveting. We all know that a lot of horrific things happened in the time where the settlers started making their way across the plains and headed west, but God you just did such a fantastic job of sort of bringing it to life... I mean the horrors of it all... I knew that kind of stuff had taken place but I'd really never read it so graphically depicted."

Watch Joe Rogan talk about Empire of the Summer Moon below:

Empire of the Summer Moon deals with two major story arcs. The first tale is of the rise and eventually the fall of the most powerful native American tribe in history - the Comanches.

The second story is centered around Quanah, who would go on to become the greatest chief in the tribe's history.

Listen to the full podcast below:

When S.C Gwynne told Joe Rogan what prompted him to write The Empire of the Summer Moon

During the same JRE episode, S.C. Gwunne explained to Rogan in detail that there were two major reasons that drew him to the tale of the 40-year-long war.

He stated that the fascinating history of the Comanches and the fact that the mixed-blood son of kidnapped white girl Cynthia Ann Parker eventually became the tribe's greatest chief made writing the book a no-brainer:

"There is this principle that lived on this land, the Comanches, that determined everything that happened in the American West around them and that's not and exaggeration... So there were two things, the rise and fall of the most influential tribe in American history the Comanches... And then in the middle of that story there was this little story of this little nine-year-old girl, blonde hair and cornflower blue eye's gets taken in a Comanche raid in 1836, who ends up being the mother of the last and greatest chief of the Comanches... I ran into this story...and it just seemed liked the coolest book in the world."

Rogan seemed to really love Gwynne's depiction of the Comanche's tale. The JRE host has on a few occasions shown his appreciation for the incredible book through his social media handles.

Additionally, Joe Rogan also had a metallic picture of Cynthia Ann Parker on the wall of his old JRE studio.

