"Hope you're out there suffering somewhere" - When Joe Rogan read out hilarious profanity-filled birthday message from David Goggins

It seems Joe Rogan's birthdays are not short of any flair. During episode #1700 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcaster revealed that he got a hilarious message from retired Navy SEAL David Goggins on his fifty-fourth birthday.

Speaking to comedian Eleanor Kerrigan on the podcast, Rogan read out the profanity-filled inspirational passage mimicking Goggin's voice:

"You know what David Goggins sent me on my birthday?" said Rogan, before reading the message. "This day 54 years ago you took your first breath. With taking that first breath it made you eligible to die. I hope you're not enjoying you're day by sitting on the fu****g couch with you're fu****g feet up."

Rogan continued:

"Hopefully, you're out there somewhere suffering, talking to that inner b***h. See Joe, the inner b***h loves motherf****r's birthdays. Why? Beacuse it makes you an even bigger b***h, because we feel it's our special f*****g day so we could just chill the f**k out. Most people wake up to just exist on this planet, so Joe, if you've haven't got the f**k after it yet, maybe you should!"

David Goggins is a retired U.S. Navy SEAL who is currently an endurance athlete. The 47-year-old is especially notorious for having run eight 100-mile marathons in eight consecutive weeks.

Goggins is also the only member of the U.S. Armed Forces to complete SEAL training, the U.S. Army Ranger School, and Air Force Tactical Air Controller training. The U.S. Navy veteran's "stay hard" attitude has made him immensely popular on social media.

David Goggins explained his path to becoming a U.S. Navy Seal:

According to iava.org, the retired Navy Seal has completed over sixty ultra-marathons and triathlons. He also previously held the Guinness world record for the most pull-ups, completing 4030 pull-ups in seventeen hours.

Watch Joe Rogan read out David Goggins's message below:

David Goggins tells Joe Rogan his biggest fear

Speaking to Joe Rogan on episode #1212 of JRE, David Goggins said that not fulfilling his potential was the biggest fear he had. The retired SEAL revealed he was always afraid that some godly entity would judge him at some point in his life based on what more he could've been in his life.

Goggins further explained that when that day of judgment comes, he wants to surprise the one who would be judging him by having vastly surpassed his potential:

"I visualize some crazy sh*t. My biggest fear is that one day I want to reach a judgment of my life. Something is going to judge me for what the fu*k I was supposed to be in life. And what I want now is that who ever is judging me, whatever is judging me up there, I want them to have a broad and them up there right now getting their pen out... I want this person to be like this, writing more about me saying, 'f**k I didn't know you could do that.' So I want to impress what ever is up there."

Watch David Goggins talk about his greatest fears below:

