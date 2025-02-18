When Joe Rogan recalled world-class boxer saying his "body left" him after sparring Artur Beterbiev: "[He's] one of the craziest specimens"

Earlier this year, on his podcast, Joe Rogan recalled a world-class boxer's experience of sparring with Artur Beterbiev. The Russian-Canadian boxer is widely regarded for his incredible power and toughness.

In recent times, Beterbiev has become one of the most feared figures in the light heavyweight division. He has a perfect record of 21-0 with 20 knockouts. His intense training regimen, which includes hammer workouts on tires, is a testament to his incredible conditioning and brute strength.

Rogan described Beterbiev as a "crazy specimen," referencing his ability to overwhelm opponents with brutal, short punches that break down defenses. Speaking about Beterbiev's power and skills during a podcast episode of the Joe Rogan Experience with Bryan Callen, the UFC color commentator said:

"There's a great video where this boxer, who was a world-class boxer and professional, got brought in to box Beterbiev. His coach said to him, 'Just do your best.' He’s like, 'Do my best? What the hell are you talking about? I'm going to f*ck this dude up. And he goes in, and the first time [Beterbiev] hit me, it was like nothing I'd ever experienced in my life. It was almost like my body left me."

Rogan added:

"Beterbiev is one of the craziest specimens because he's almost 40 years old. He had this endurance fight with [Dmitry] Bivol, so it's 12 rounds of super high pace, very endurance-heavy, and he was dominating in the last rounds. That’s February 22nd [Beterbiev vs. Bivol rematch]. I'm pumped for that fight."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:19:00):

Artur Beterbiev talks about upcoming rematch against Dmitry Bivol

Artur Beterbiev is gearing up for a highly anticipated rematch with Dmitry Bivol, where he will put his light heavyweight titles on the line once again. The undefeated champion, who won their first encounter by majority decision, is determined to defend his titles and improve on his previous performance.

Previwing the fight in an interview with DAZN, Beterbiev expressed that while a second win over Bivol will be equally satisfying, his main focus is on maintaining his status as a champion. He said:

"For fight, yes the same. That time I want to grab all belts, now I want to defend them. From first fight is a little bit short time before fight, it’s like four months, three months...It’s not perfect that time but now is better. Close to perfect. If you compare like, yeah, went to decision, yes you can say it’s toughest fight. But it’s a little bit different. I think in my boxing career I [faced] more strong guys but it’s different. But you can say it’s toughest fight.”

Check out Artur Beterbiev's comments below:

