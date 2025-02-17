We asked AI to predict the winner of Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 (And it gave a definitive reply with a scorecard)

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 is one of the most highly anticipated fights of 2025. We asked DeepSeek's AI to predict the Beterbiev-Bivol winner, and it responded with a detailed assessment and a scorecard too.

The prediction erroneously suggested both fighters were undefeated, ignoring the fact that Bivol has one loss on his record. Both fighters' respective strengths and styles were deemed to be different. It highlighted it could be one of boxing's best fights, given Beterbiev's destructive power and Bivol's technical pugilistic prowess.

Supposedly, Beterbiev's strengths are his unmatched power, physicality, and experience. It was noted that he boasts incredible KO power, breaks foes down with close-range body shots and clubbing hooks, and has defeated top-tier opposition.

His weaknesses were listed to be his age and defense. His reflexes and stamina might be on the decline. Also, though he boasts a robust chin, he tends to get hit especially when setting up his famed offense.

Dmitry Bivol's strengths were noted to be his technical brilliance, defense, and consistency. He has great footwork, a stinging jab, and is deft at controlling range. He's also elusive with his movement and uses his guard well. He's also dominated nearly all foes, including boxing megastar Canelo Alvarez whom he beat in 2022.

Apparently, Bivol's weaknesses are his supposed lack of one-punch knockout power and his habit of being too cautious rather than aggressively pursuing the finish.

The prediction then broke down the intriguing stylistic clash. Regarding Beterbiev's approach, it indicated that he'll attempt to get close, connect with hard shots to the body and head, and break and drag Bivol into a firefight.

On the other hand, regarding Bivol's approach, it explained that he'll attempt to utilize his footwork and jab to keep his Beterbiev away, dissect him with precise combinations, and steer clear of prolonged punching exchanges.

The key factors were namely: Beterbiev's power vs. Bivol's precision, Bivol's superior pace and stamina, Beterbiev's proven and Bivol's untested chin/durability, and Bivol's age and wear-and-tear advantage.

The prediction acknowledged that it'd be a close fight, but Dmitry Bivol would win via unanimous decision -- mainly because his superior technique would help him outbox Artur Beterbiev, his defense would help him evade Beterbiev's powerful strikes, and his greater stamina would help him pull away in the later rounds.

The predicted scorecard was Bivol securing a unanimous decision (117-111, 116-112, 118-110) victory.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2: A look at their previous fight

In their first encounter that transpired in October 2024, Artur Beterbiev defeated Dmitry Bivol via majority decision and became the undisputed light heavyweight champion. Fight fans were split over whether the 40-year-old Russian-Canadian Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs) or the 34-year-old Russian Bivol (23-1, 12 KOs) deserved the judges' nod more.

The debates concerning the controversial scorecards in their previous encounter culminated in an immediate rematch being booked. Beterbiev now defends his undisputed light heavyweight belt against Bivol in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 22, 2025.

Watch the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 promo below:

