When book on Marcus Aurelius made Joe Rogan think about the inevitable end of modern civilization

In April, Joe Rogan reflected on Instagram after listening to the audio book The Meditations of Marcus Aurelius. The UFC commentator and podcaster had a lot to say in the post and was amazed at the knowledge of somebody who lived so long ago.

Rogan mainly reflected on his life and the current civilization that we are all a part of. He believes that if many of us were dropped into the Roman timezone, we would greatly struggle to survive without our modern technology:

"I genuinely can’t imagine what it was like to live back then. I’m saying this because my ability to truly imagine what life then was like is f****d in that I have lived my whole life in modern civilization. It’s all I’ve ever known."

Joe Rogan later stated that he wonders how future civilizations will feel about today's society. The fact that we still have wars in a time where we are technologically progressing confuses Rogan.

The UFC commentator believes that future scholars will struggle to understand how our current civilization "fell apart" despite all of our current technology.

Rogan is no stranger to complex and thought-provoking topics and recently hosted Michio Kaku on the JRE podcast. The theoretical physicist and the podcast host discussed UFOs, evolution and various other scientific topics.

Watch Michio Kaku on the JRE podcast below:

Has Joe Rogan published a book?

Joe Rogan hasn't published a full book. However, the podcaster has done forewords for two books.

Rogan combined his love of martial arts and books when contributing to Mastering the Rubber Guard: Jiu Jitsu for Mixed Martial Arts Competition by Eddie Bravo. The UFC commentator also featured in another Bravo book called Mastering the Twister: Jiu Jitsu for Mixed Martial Arts Competition.

The podcaster is a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu under Eddie Bravo's 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu. Rogan often promotes martial arts and has dedicated a large part of his life to Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

The 54-year-old is yet to write a book about his personal life and his rise to becoming one of the most influential figures in modern-day society. However, you'd have to imagine an autobiography would eventually be written, given the wild lifestyle and controversies the podcaster has lived through.

