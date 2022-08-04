Some wild, brash dude from Ireland - When Joe Rogan revealed how he heard about Conor McGregor the first time

MMA fans have been treated to an old video of Joe Rogan from 2013 when the UFC color commentator detailed how he first heard of Conor McGregor.

The Irishman made his UFC debut in 2013 after becoming the featherweight and lightweight champion in Cage Warriors. Rogan, speaking at a UFC event, revealed he'd been bombarded by fans asking him to check out a certain Irish fighter who was making waves in MMA before signing for the UFC.

The 54-year-old said:

"I first heard about Conor [McGregor] from the internet, which is where you hear about everything right? There was some wild, brash dude from Ireland that was kicking peoples asses and doing it in spectacular fashion. Whenever I get tweets like 'Hey, you gotta check out this fighter,' I'm a big fight fan. I love checking out fighters I've never heard of before."

Rogan added:

"I saw Conor's first fight, I saw a clip of him finishing somebody, then I watched a series of his fights... He's got that thing. He's got that talent. He's got that speed, excellent striking technique... He's got that thing, it's hard to figure out what it is but he's got it."

Watch the clip of Joe Rogan from 2013 here:

Dominick Cruz thinks Conor McGregor is the best boxer in the UFC

Former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz has made the bold claim that 'Notorious' is at the top of the list amongst the best boxers signed to the UFC.

McGregor, who is still recovering from his leg break injury last year, was expected to return to the octagon by early 2023 but recent reports have suggested he could rematch Floyd Mayweather in a second boxing bout.

Speaking on the MMA Crazy YouTube channel, 'The Dominator' admitted McGregor's performance against Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title was one of the best displays of boxing ever in MMA:

"From what I've seen so far, honestly, it's McGregor... He knocks people out with his hands often. He has great counter ability. The one that you see the most, where you see his boxing ability, was against Eddie Alvarez. That's where his boxing looked the sharpest I've seen in his whole career... He just has a southpaw stance that could see all the counters for boxing really well."

Dominick Cruz will step into the octagon against Marlon Vera in a five-round bout later this month.

Watch Dominick Cruz discuss Conor McGregor here:

