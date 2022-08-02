Dominick Cruz on why he thinks Conor McGregor has the "most effective" boxing in the UFC

Dominick Cruz thinks highly of Irish superstar Conor McGregor's boxing skills in the UFC.

In a video uploaded by MMA Crazy on YouTube, Cruz was asked as to who he thought was the best boxer in MMA. 'The Dominator' did not give a definitive answer but hailed McGregor's boxing skills as the most effective in the promotion.

Cruz said that the Irishman's performance against Eddie Alvarez was the best display of his boxing prowess:

"Who's the best boxer in MMA? Man, what a good question. I can't say that right now. I couldn't tell you. With the sport of mixed martial arts, it's too many good guys at fighting to know that because nobody just boxes. But, who's been the most effective with their hands? From what I've seen so far, honestly, it's McGregor... He knocks people out with his hands often. He has great counter ability. The one that you see the most, where you see his boxing ability, was against Eddie Alvarez. That's where his boxing looked the sharpest I've seen in his whole career... He just has a southpaw stance that could see all the counters for boxing really well."

You can watch the clip of Cruz talking about McGregor's boxing skills below:

Cruz is currently scheduled to take on Marlon Vera in a five-round main event. The fight will take place on August 13.

Conor McGregor has only fought once as a professional boxer

Conor McGregor has only one professional boxing match to his name and that was against none other than boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

The two superstars locked horns inside the squared circle in August 2017. The fight was a huge event that sold around 4.3 million pay-per-views.

'The Notorious' gave a good account of himself in the fight and performed well in the early rounds. From there, Mayweather picked up the pace and scored a TKO victory in the 10th round of the fight.

Now, rumors of a rematch between the two have been flying around, but no official announcement regarding the same has been made yet.

