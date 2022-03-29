When is Joe Rogan's comedy concert in Fox Theatre, Detroit?

Joe Rogan is all set to come to the Fox Theatre in Detroit with his stand-up comedy tour, 'Sacred Clown Tour', on May 20.

The 54-year-old's show will start from 7 PM EST. Comerica Bank is the exclusive presenting partner of the event. Tickets will be available for the show from April 1, 10 AM EST. Starting from $40, tickets will be available on multiple platforms, including 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Joe Rogan @joerogan

Presale tickets go on sale Wed, March 30 @ 10am local – Thurs, March 31 @ 10pm local

Presale Password: ROGAN Detroit! May 20 I’m at the Fox TheaterPresale tickets go on sale Wed, March 30 @ 10am local – Thurs, March 31 @ 10pm localPresale Password: ROGAN instagram.com/p/Cbpr0Ukg_0q/… Detroit! May 20 I’m at the Fox Theater Presale tickets go on sale Wed, March 30 @ 10am local – Thurs, March 31 @ 10pm local Presale Password: ROGAN instagram.com/p/Cbpr0Ukg_0q/…

Fans can enter the event using mobile phone tickets as well. However, attendees won't be allowed to have a phone with them inside the venue. Phones will be locked inside a pouch before entering the arena. If any members of the crowd are found with a mobile device during the event, he/she will be immediately ejected.

The Joe Rogan Experience podcast host has his next event of the 'Sacren Clown Tour' scheduled for April 8 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. He will also be bringing the tour to Denver in late April before eventually taking it to Detroit.

Spotify introduces COVID-19 advisory for users after Joe Rogan controversy

Streaming platform Spotify has recently introduced a new category related to COVID-19. With it, users can now access guidelines related to coronavirus from authorized sources, including WHO.

The company promised this roll-out category in January after comments on Joe Rogan's podcast stirred controversy. A significant number of physicians and health professionals wrote letters to the streaming service after the UFC color commentator made some disputable remarks.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek recently announced the newly-introduced feature.

Daniel Ek @eldsjal



newsroom.spotify.com/2022-01-30/spo… There’s been a lot of conversation about information regarding COVID-19 on Spotify. We’ve heard the criticism and we’re implementing changes to help combat misinformation. There’s been a lot of conversation about information regarding COVID-19 on Spotify. We’ve heard the criticism and we’re implementing changes to help combat misinformation. newsroom.spotify.com/2022-01-30/spo…

The roll-out will appear whenever a comment related to COVID-19 is made on any Spotify show. This is a ground-breaking action from the company, especially considering the backlash they faced at the start of the year.

Famous musicians like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell took down their music from Spotify after Rogan's comments. The 54-year-old eventually took to social media to address the controversy. He explained his stance and talked about the origin of his remarks.

Rogan often discusses many sensitive topics on his podcast. These discussions don't sit well with everyone and often lead to debates and discussions online.

Edited by Harvey Leonard