When Joe Rogan said no MMA fighter had the ability to become a boxing world champion 

Joe Rogan doesn't think any mixed martial artist can cross over into boxing and become a world champion.

There has been a recent trend in MMA where fighters try their hand at boxing. The most notable example of this was when Conor McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather in a highly-anticipated matchup in August 2017.

Since then, a huge number of ex-MMA fighters have followed suit and upsized their four-ounce gloves for a 10-ounce pair. Giving his take on the trend on episode #1814 of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator said:

"The reality is, when people are talking about MMA fighters making the crossover to boxing, no one can compete. There's not one MMA fighter, who is gonna be a world champion in boxing... To be able to beat the elite of the elite in their own given sport – unless you're some rare outlier freak of an athlete with one-punch death power with f***in' 10-ounce gloves on – there's not a lot of those guys."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below:

Story continues below ad

Jake Paul has recently turned into one of the most popular figures in combat sports by taking on former MMA champions in the ring. The YouTuber has constantly reminded fight fans that boxing and MMA are entirely different sports.

However, there are a few like Anderson Silva who have been successful in making the transition. Against all odds, 'The Spider' defeated former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in his first professional boxing match in 16 years.

Joe Rogan explains why he won't fight in MMA or boxing

There has been a renaissance in celebrity boxing over the past few years, thanks in large part to social media influencers like the Paul brothers. With that being the case, fans have been wondering how Joe Rogan, one of the most notable analysts in combat sports, would fare in a fight.

However, the podcaster and comedian said he wasn't interested. During a previous episode of his wildly-popular show on Spotify, Rogan said:

Story continues below ad

"No! I’m too banged up and I’m too old. I’m not interested anymore."

Watch the video below:

Back in 2005, there were rumblings about Rogan fighting actor Wesley Snipes in the UFC. The comic has since confirmed that there were plans for the matchup, but Snipes backed out at the 11th hour.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far