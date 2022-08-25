"We're only two years in and he's already completely fallen apart" - When Joe Rogan slammed Joe Biden's presidential term while speaking with JRE guest Mike Baker

When Joe Rogan hosted Mike Baker on episode #1862 of the JRE podcast, the UFC color commentator and the former CIA officer spoke about the possibility of Donald Trump running against United States president Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

Speaking about the future elections, Rogan made it clear that he doesn't believe Joe Biden would run for president again and went on to criticize his current leadership of the country:

"I don't think Biden is gonna run, I don't think it's possible. I think he's so deteriorated, I think he gotten to this point where, you know, we're only two years in and he's already completely fallen apart where he can't form sentences anymore. I can't imagine that they're gonna look at him as a viable candidate in 2024."

Watch the full JRE podcast clip here:

Joe Rogan went on to say that many of the Democrats already don't want Biden to run for president again in 2024, which further adds to his belief that the current president will not be in place after the 2024 elections.

The UFC commentator continued his statement by saying that nobody in the United States government is looking forward to Kamala Harris running in the 2024 election either, stating that they must have "tucked" the vice president away somewhere:

"And nobody is excited about Kamala Harris, they've got that lady tucked away somewhere."

When Joe Rogan revealed that Kamala Harris made him feel "f****ng sick" over truant children laws

When Joe Rogan sat down with lawyer Josh Dubin on episode #1521 of the JRE podcast, the UFC commentator revealed that Kamala Harris' stance on truant children made him feel sick.

The United States vice president had previously made controversial comments about the parents of trunat children and even sent 'mean-looking' officials to the parents in order to try and enforce the law.

While speaking about Harris' truancy legal stance, Rogan stated:

"Well the truant children thing made me f****ng sick! She went after the parents of truant children and threatened them with jail time!"

Watch the full JRE clip here:

Joe Rogan was visibly disgusted with the thought of single mothers being "threatened" with legal action if they couldn't get their children's attendance to a certain level. Some of the parents involved were reportedly in tough financial and social situations, with many of them single mothers.

