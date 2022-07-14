"Performative pearl-clutching" - When Joe Rogan slammed mainstream media for pushing "ultra-progressive woke narrative" in wake of Will Smith-Chris Rock incident 

In the 1799 edition of the JRE podcast, Joe Rogan criticized mainstream media for labeling the public outrage regarding Will Smith slapping Chris Rock as an anti-black sentiment.

The comedian criticized journalists who masquerade as activists by pushing "ultra-progressive woke" narratives:

"It's the journalist who also considers themselves activists, like they are shaping culture and society with their writing and musings. They are trying to push a narrative, an ultra-progressive woke narrative."

Watch Rogan slam the mainstream media on the JRE below:

To prove his point, Rogan then read an excerpt from The Guardian which labeled the public response to the infamous celebrity slap as inequality in plain sight:

"It says white outrage about Will Smith's slap is rooted in anti-blackness, it's inequality in plain site. What?"

The UFC color commentator also slammed the newspaper for describing the public response to the slap as performative pearl-clutching.

Rogan disagreed with The Guardian by saying that the celebrity spat was an act of pure violence and as such, the public reaction to the incident was justified.

Joe Rogan criticizes Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock

Speaking to MMA fighter Josh Barnett on JRE, Joe Rogan stated that Will Smith's decision to slap Chris Rock was the result of a foolish impulse born out of him realizing that there would be no consequences for his actions.

The UFC commentator suggested that Smith was at no risk of a physical confrontation with Chris Rock. Rogan further criticized the Oscar-winning actor for retaliating against a comedian who was just doing his job:

"You don't go and sit in the front row, you are a star at the Oscars, there is a professional comedian whose job is to roast people. That's what he's doing and what he did was not even insulting, it was a mild joke... The idea that there is any justification whatsoever of him [Smith] getting up there and smacking him in the face like that. No!"

Watch Joe Rogan talk about the slap below:

Just days after the infamous incident, actor Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock for his actions through an Instagram post.

