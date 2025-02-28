When Joe Rogan and The Undertaker got brutally honest about CM Punk's failed UFC career: "It was kind of late in the game"

Joe Rogan and WWE legend The Undertaker once discussed CM Punk's brief UFC career. Both men admitted he had started too late in life to have ever had a chance at making it a success.

Ad

Back in 2021, Rogan welcomed Mark Calaway, AKA The Undertaker, to episode #1598 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast. The pair discussed a host of topics during their near three-hour chat, including CM Punk and his brief stint in the UFC.

In Jan. 2014, Punk, AKA Phil Brooks, infamously called time on his WWE career, despite being one of the biggest names in professional wrestling at the time. Later that same year, CM Punk announced he had signed a multi-fight contract with the UFC despite having no MMA experience whatsoever.

Ad

Trending

He then trained at the Roufusport MMA Academy until his debut in 2016, where he faced Micky Gall at UFC 203.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Unfortunately for Punk, who was 36 years old at the time, his lack of experience soon became evident and he was submitted by Gall in the first round. Two years later, Punk stepped back in the octagon against Mike Jackson, where he was once again beaten by the more experienced fighter.

Despite the losses, CM Punk was praised at the time for having the courage to even step into MMA. The Undertaker and Joe Rogan also echoed that same sentiment, with his former WWE rival admitting he was just too "late" in life to have made it a success. 'The Deadman' said:

Ad

"Sometimes people just need a new challenge...I just don't know if he had enough background, it was kind of late in the game to make that transition [into MMA]. It was easier for Brock [Lesnar] to make that transition as he had that strong wrestling pedigree...If he [Punk] just wanted the challenge, then good for him."

Ad

Check out The Undertaker's comments below (1:10):

Ad

Woody Harrelson praises Joe Rogan for his podcast

Hollywood legend Woody Harrelson recently heaped praise on Joe Rogan, stating that the UFC commentator's podcast has given voice to people from all walks of life.

Speaking on episode #2277 of the JRE last week, the 63-year-old kicked off their conversation by saying:

"I'm a fan of yours too, I really am. I love the things you've done that just flipped everything on its head. You know, the people you've interviewed, that you got people genuinely up in arms. Like, you're not afraid—you're a fearless warrior—and I just appreciate what you get [out of] allowing a voice to people other people would be like, 'You're wrong just to interview that person.'"

Ad

Check out Woody Harrelson's comments on Joe Rogan below (8:23):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.