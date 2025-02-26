"You're a fearless warrior" - Woody Harrelson hails Joe Rogan's $250M Spotify podcast for amplifying voices that matter

Woody Harrelson recently commended Joe Rogan for using his podcast as a platform to amplify impactful voices. The veteran UFC commentator's widely acclaimed show, The Joe Rogan Experience, stands among the most influential and globally renowned podcasts. Its reported $250 million deal with Spotify has further boosted its reach, with average listenership soaring to several million per episode.

Ad

On his show, Rogan regularly hosts guests from diverse fields, including combat sports athletes, politicians, political commentators, and scientists, among others. He engages them in candid, in-depth discussions on their respective areas of expertise.

During a recent appearance on Rogan's podcast, veteran American actor Woody Harrelson heaped praises on the host for featuring guests from diverse ideological backgrounds, particularly those whose voices hold the greatest significance for the audience:

"I'm a fan of yours too, I really am. I love the things you've done that just flipped everything on its head. You know, the people you've interviewed, that you got people genuinely up in arms. Like, you're not afraid—you're a fearless warrior—and I just appreciate what you get [out of] allowing a voice to people other people would be like, 'You're wrong just to interview that person.'"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Woody Harrelson's comments below (8:23):

Ad

When Joe Rogan's polarizing statements on his podcast compelled Spotify to introduce a $100 million diversity fund

Despite widespread acclaim, Joe Rogan has frequently stirred major controversies, often stemming from discussions on his podcast that some view as provocative.

In February 2022, while under an exclusive deal with Spotify, Rogan faced intense scrutiny after resurfaced footage showed him using racial slurs in past podcast episodes. The backlash escalated further due to his controversial statements on anti-coronavirus vaccines and alleged anti-Semitic remarks, leading Spotify employees to call for the termination of the 57-year-old MMA personality's contract.

Ad

In reaction to the controversy, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek attempted to ease tensions by apologizing to his dissatisfied staff and pledging $100 million toward the licensing, development, and promotion of music and audio content from historically marginalized groups.

Expand Tweet

However, a Bloomberg report from March 2023 disclosed that the $100 million "Creator Equity Fund" had spent less than 10% of its allocated budget on its intended initiatives.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.