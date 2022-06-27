When Joe Rogan tried to advertize his fanny packs brand to actor Matthew McConaughey 

After a 2014 Matthew McConaughey interview in which the Oscar winner defended the use of fanny packs, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan tried to advertize his online lifestyle and apparel brand 'Higher Primate' to the actor.

In a tweet, Joe Rogan wrote:

"Oh, yeah - I sell fanny packs too higher-primate.com. Someone tell Mathew McConaughey"

In an interview with CSN Houston during an Astros-Red Sox game in 2014, McConaughey defended the slightly outdated but extremely useful accessory, saying:

"I'm not afraid of the fanny pack. Instead of stuffing your pockets? You know, you've got to kind of put it on the side to make it a little - not as nerdy. But still, practicality wins out. I’ve got so much gear in here that I don't want in my pockets. I'm not afraid of anybody."

Watch Matthew McConaughey talk about fanny packs below:

Matthew McConaughey appeared on the 1552nd edition of Rogan's JRE podcast. During the interview, the two men discussed the actor's new book Greenlights, his religious beliefs, and passion for acting, among other things.

Matthew McConaughey tells Joe Rogan how he started acting journey

In Matthew McConaughey's October 2020 appearance on the popular JRE podcast, the True Detective actor told Joe Rogan that he initially didn't want to admit to having the desire to be an actor.

McConaughey said that when he initially entered film school, he was planning to work behind the camera. The actor revealed that it was only after working on the film Dazed and Confused that he transitioned to acting full time:

"Well, I went to film school first because when I looked back at the diaries, I really couldn't admit that I wanted to be in front of the camera as an actor. But that's what I really wanted to do... So when I made the leap to film school, I immediately would direct actors by performing myself in front of the camera. So I really like the first person subjective performance. And then I got that job in the summer of '92 on Dazed and Confused, where I ended up three lies turned into three weeks work."

Watch the full JRE episode below:

The 52-year-old actor further explained that he didn't go through the struggling artist phase in his acting journey as he landed both the roles that he initially auditioned for.

