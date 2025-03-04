When Johnny Walker's message to Magomed Ankalaev after controversial ending to first fight had fans buzzing: "Incredible comedic timing by Ariel"

Fans reacted to a throwback moment when Johnny Walker sent a message to Magomed Ankalaev following the controversial ending to their first showdown at UFC 294. In 2023, Walker faced Ankalaev for the first time, with the match ending in controversy as the Russian landed an illegal knee to a grounded Walker.

The referee stopped the fight, and after the doctor advised Walker against continuing, it was declared a No Contest. In the aftermath of the bout, Walker was interviewed by Ariel Helwani, who asked him to send a message to Ankalaev. The Brazilian simply responded by showing both middle fingers. Helwani humorously asserted that this message could be understood without any language barrier.

Reddit user AlexTorres96 shared the excerpt from the interview on Reddit, sparking reactions from several MMA fans who flooded the comments section to share their thoughts.

Fans found the interaction humorous, and added comments like:

“Incredible comedic timing by Ariel lol.”

“I like Johnny he is funny.”

“I don't understand how dude illegal kneed him and got out with a NC but Jon Jones got an L for his illegal hit.”

Check out some more fan reactions below:

[Screenshot courtesy: @AlexTorres96 on Reddit]

Johnny Walker says doctor stoppage at UFC 294 against Magomed Ankalaev was fair

Following a second-round knockout loss in his rematch against Magomed Ankalaev, Johnny Walker spoke with MMA Fighting and acknowledged that the doctor’s decision to call a halt to their first bout was fair, highlighting the neck and collarbone injury he suffered due to Ankalaev’s knee.

He asserted that if the match had continued, it would have put him at a disadvantage, stating:

"It landed on my chin, of course, and I must have felt something there. We are too tough and sometimes we don't really know how much it affected us. The doctor's decision was probably fair because I couldn't move my neck after the fight, my collar bone was swollen. So if I go back into the fight, I would be in disadvantage because he landed an illegal blow and my body felt it, like a car crash." [h/t MMA Fighting]

