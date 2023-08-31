When did Jon Jones join the UFC? Revisiting Bones' decorated career ahead of his heavyweight title defense

Jon Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, mixed martial artist ever.

Jones competed in numerous MMA promotions before joining the UFC as an undefeated prospect in August 2008. He made his promotional debut as a light heavyweight against Andre Gusmao at UFC 87: Seek and Destroy on August 9, 2008.

Jon Jones defeated his first UFC opponent via unanimous decision, marking the beginning of an incredible journey that would see him become one of the most dominant champions in UFC history.

After his maiden octagon victory, Jones beat Stephen Bonnar and Jake O'Brian before facing Matt Hamil in an ill-fated bout in The Ultimate Fighter: The Heavyweights finale in December 2009. Jones was handed a DQ loss due to illegal elbows, the only red mark on his resume.

Nevertheless, Jon Jones quickly bounced back and went on a three-fight win streak before challenging Mauricio Rua for the light heavyweight title at UFC 128. The then-23-year-old dismantled 'Shogun' throughout the fight and became the youngest champion in promotional history via third-round TKO.

Expand Tweet

Jones’ reign as the light heavyweight champion spanned many years, during which he faced world-class opponents like Quinton Jackson, Lyoto Machida, Rashad Evans, and Daniel Cormier. 'Bones' defended his title a record-breaking 10 times, solidifying his status as one of the greatest MMA fighters ever.

Jon Jones made his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 earlier this year, returning to the octagon after more than two years away. Jones beat Gane via first-round submission to win the vacant heavyweight title. He is set to defend his belt against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November,

Jon Jones UFC debut: All the details

As mentioned, Jon Jones made his UFC debut against Andre Gusmao at UFC 87: Seek and Destroy in August 2009.

Jones was a relatively unknown prospect in the UFC, his previous fights were proof of his unique fighting style, characterized by his exceptional reach, unorthodox striking techniques, and incredible wrestling abilities. During the fight against Gusmao, Jones showcased his immense talent by displaying a unique blend of striking and grappling skills.

Over three rounds, Jones used his reach advantage to piece his opponent up while demonstrating excellent takedown defense. His athletic ability and fluid movement allowed him to dictate the pace of the fight and impose his will on his opponent.

Jon Jones ultimately proved too much for Andre Gusmao to handle. The American fighting legend won the fight via unanimous decision and announced his arrival in the UFC with a statement victory.

Expand Tweet