When Jorge Masvidal cut 20 lbs in 6 days

Jorge Masvidal is a veteran of the sport of mixed martial arts. While he has achieved many remarkable feats inside the cage, 'Gamebred' once achieved the impossible when he cut 20 lbs in just six days.

This historic feat occurred during UFC 251 fight week where Masvidal was scheduled to face Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. 'Gamebred' stepped in as a late replacement for Gilbert Burns, who had to pull out of the fight due to contracting Covid-19.

After Masvidal accepted the fight on six days' notice, the BMF champion had a huge task ahead of him when it came to cutting weight. Going from 190 lbs to 170 lbs was a tough challenge.

In a video uploaded by Masvisal, he was seen doing everything in his power to shed the 20 lbs. The fighter spent time in the sauna as well as the bathtub in order to make weight for the fight. Even though he looked drained, 'Gamebred' kept going.

Despite the difficult task in front of him, Masvidal successfully made weight for UFC 251. In an interview with MMA Fighting, he shared his thoughts on doing the impossible.

"Twenty pounds in six days. That’s all I’m gonna say. It was rough. But I did it. I get sh*t done." [H/T MMA Fighting]

Although Jorge Masvidal successfully made weight, 'Gamebred' had a rough night at UFC 251. The BMF champion lost a unanimous decision to Kamaru Usman, who scored a second successful title defense with the victory.

Jorge Masvidal has experienced poor form lately

Since Jorge Masvidal knocked out Darren Till at UFC London, the 170-pound fighter has experienced a humongous rise in fame and fortune. A fan favorite, Masvidal followed this victory with another knockout win over Ben Askren and also captured the BMF title against Nate Diaz.

The entire year of 2019 was immensely successful for the fighter. However, a title opportunity against Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 marked the beginning of a rough patch for Masvidal.

At UFC 251, 'Gamebred' was thoroughly dominated by Kamaru Usman, who used his wrestling and superior fight IQ to shut him down. While many argued that Masvidal had no time to prepare since he took the fight on short notice, the rematch ended in complete disaster for him.

Despite his loss at UFC 251, 'Gamebred' was awarded an immediate rematch against Kamaru Usman at UFC 261 in the former's hometown of Miami. Although Masvidal had a huge crowd support behind him, nothing could help him as he got knocked out in round two.

While Masvidal's title ambitions were crushed against Kamaru Usman, 'Gamebred' looked to revive himself against arch-rival Colby Covington at UFC 272. The bout between the former teammates proved to be another tough night for Jorge Masvidal, who lost via unanimous decision.

