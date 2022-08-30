"I'm too much man for him" - When Jorge Masvidal said that he would dominate "midget" Conor McGregor in a fight

It's fair to say that tension has been running high between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal. The 'BMF' titleholder and the former two-division UFC champion have been taking shots at each other on social media for a while now.

During the UFC 244 post-fight press conference in 2019, 'Gamebred' stated that he would absolutely crush the Irishman in a fight. The Miami native suggested that even UFC president Dana White was apprehensive about letting the contest happen:

"Some of you motherf*****s are mean, man, because you know what the f**k I'll do to that little dude, bro. I'll f**k that little guy up, man. He's a f******g midget. Dana White, the president of this motherf*****g company, says I'm too much man for him [McGregor]. I get it why people want to see him hurt, for the stunts he has been pulling, but he don't want this s**t."

Watch Jorge Masvidal speak about a potential fight with Conor McGregor below:

Jorge Masvidal is 35-16 as a professional mixed martial artist. He is currently on a three-fight skid, most recently suffering a unanimous decision loss to former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington at UFC 272.

Masvidal has accused McGregor of being afraid to fight him on numerous occasions.

When Jorge Masvidal told Ariel Helwani that Conor McGregor will never fight him

Earlier this year, during an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Jorge Masvidal said that Conor McGregor was never going to fight him because the Irishman knows that he would lose the fight.

Furthermore, 'Gamebred' noted that if he beat 'The Notorious', it would be via knockout, which would damage the McGregor brand:

"He just wants to stay relevant... so he takes shots. But he's not going to fight, you know. The UFC has offered him this fight. As me and you know, this could be the biggest fight in UFC history... Why wouldn't he want to cash in on that pay check? Because he knows I'm going to beat the f**k out of him. And I'm not a wrestler, so if I beat him, it really looks bad for his brand, because I'm going to beat him only one way, f*****g in his face, standing up, punching him, beating his a** out."

Watch the full interview below:

The Irishman appears to be looking to make an early 2023 return to the octagon. Despite names such as Michael Chandler being dropped as possible opponents for 'The Notorious', nothing has been confirmed yet.

