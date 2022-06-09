When is Josh Emmett fighting next?

Josh Emmett will face Calvin Kattar on June 18, 2022. The 37-year-old will be in the main event of the UFC Fight Night card in Austin, Texas.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett will also see appearances from big names such as Donald Cerrone, Kevin Holland, Joaquin Buckley and Julian Marquez.

Emmett has been very successful in the UFC since debuting in 2016 against Jon Tuck. The American beat Tuck and Scott Holtzman in his first two UFC outings, but suffered his first organizational defeat when facing Desmond Green.

The 37-year-old then went on another two-fight winning streak, beating Felipe Arantes by decision and Ricardo Lamas via knockout. However, Emmett's winning spree would once again come to an end after losing to Jeremy Stephens in the second round.

Josh Emmett is now on another win streak, beating his last four opponents in the UFC. These victories include two finishes against Michael Johnson and Mirsad Bektić.

The 37-year-old's last two fights have both gone the full distance, with Shane Burgos and Dan Ige proving to be tougher opponents.

Watch Emmett's TKO victory against Mirsad Bektic here:

Josh Emmett is now ranked No.7 in the UFC featherweight rankings and has a chance to climb into the top five when facing Kattar. 'The Boston Finisher' is currently ranked No.4 in the featherweight rankings and will be Emmett's toughest test since joining the UFC.

Where does Josh Emmett train?

Emmett trains at Team Alpha Male in Sacramento, California. The gym is owned by UFC legend Urijah Faber, with the head coach being Dave Rowan.

The MMA gym has an impressive roster of fighters that are associated with the team including Song Yadong, Chad Mendes, Raulian Paiva and Joseph Benavidez.

In an interview with Fox Sports, Team Alpha Male owner Urijah Faber spoke very highly of Emmett. The UFC legend believes the 37-year-old could challenge for a UFC title in the future:

"Josh Emmett is one of Team Alpha Male's unsung heroes. He is humble and soft spoken but a warrior in the cage. His talent is top in the world and he can compete right now in the UFC and be a title contender."

Emmett hasn't challenged for a UFC title yet. If he can secure a win over Calvin Kattar in his next bout, the 37-year-old will certainly be getting close to his first title shot.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far