When Keith Olbermann called Joe Rogan the "stupidest f*****g guy on the planet" after JRE podcast COVID-19 vaccine debate

Joe Rogan hosted Josh Szeps on episode #1762 of the JRE podcast. The duo had somewhat of a debate around the risks surrounding the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine. They especially discussed the likelihood of myocarditis after taking the vaccine.

Szeps was adamant that Rogan was incorrect in not believing that there was more of an increased risk of myocarditis by catching Covid-19 than having the vaccine.

The Australian media personality was proven to be correct when Rogan pulled up an article from the New Scientist that concurred with Szeps information. The exchange was later spoken about by Keith Olbermann on Twitter, who had some strong words for the JRE podcast host.

Olbermann is mainly known for his work in sports journalism but has also had roles within the acting and conventional news reporting worlds. He relaunched Countdown with Keith Olbermann in 2022 as a political-based podcast.

The 63-year-old has often been vocal on Twitter around a wide-range of political topics. He was quick to criticize Rogan after his Covid-19 vaccine debate with Szeps:

"It's simple: @JoeRogan is the stupidest f*****g guy on the planet"

Keith Olbermann @KeithOlbermann It's simple: @JoeRogan is the stupidest fucking guy on the planet It's simple: @JoeRogan is the stupidest fucking guy on the planet https://t.co/lCyne2lh53

However, Joe Rogan himself also commented on the vaccine-based exchange on Twitter. He that he was made to look dumb by Josh Szeps and linked to an article by The Guardian as to why he was confused on the show.

The UFC commentator seemingly took the criticism well and had nothing bad to say about Szeps during his tweet:

"If anyone was going to make me look dumb on the podcast I’m glad it’s @joshzepps , because I love him, and he’s awesome."

However this is why I was confused: If anyone was going to make me look dumb on the podcast I’m glad it’s @joshzepps , because I love him, and he’s awesome.However this is why I was confused: theguardian.com/world/2021/sep… If anyone was going to make me look dumb on the podcast I’m glad it’s @joshzepps, because I love him, and he’s awesome. However this is why I was confused: theguardian.com/world/2021/sep… https://t.co/By1TLeUo94

Joe Rogan also went on to say that he does his best to get his facts correct during JRE episodes. He stated that he'd likely make more mistakes in the future, seemingly being open to learning from these mishaps:

"Obviously I have no idea what is right, but the article I posted was what I was referring to. I’m sure I’ll stumble again in the future, but I honestly do my best to get things correct."

When Keith Olbermann resurfaced controversial posts from Joe Rogan on Twitter

Keith Olbermann's criticism surrounding Joe Rogan's Covid-19 vaccine debate was not the first time the reporter had called-out Rogan on Twitter. Back in February this year, Olbermann once again criticized the UFC commentator and resurfaced old posts from the podcaster on Twitter.

Olbermann linked posts from 2009, in which Rogan referenced a "Mexican clown car" and a store being "gay enough" on Twitter. The reporter also tagged Spotify on Twitter, stating that the old tweets are a "new @joerogan crisis" for the platform:

"New @JoeRogan crisis for @Spotify this morning. There's a deleted Rogan tweet reading "so gay it should come with free AIDS" discovered by @patriottakes and a not-yet-deleted homophobic Rogan tweet, AND a not-yet-deleted Rogan tweet mocking "illegals" and a "Mexican clown car""

There's a deleted Rogan tweet reading "so gay it should come with free AIDS" discovered by New @JoeRogan crisis for @Spotify this morning.There's a deleted Rogan tweet reading "so gay it should come with free AIDS" discovered by @patriottakes and a not-yet-deleted homophobic Rogan tweet, AND a not-yet-deleted Rogan tweet mocking "illegals" and a "Mexican clown car" New @JoeRogan crisis for @Spotify this morning.There's a deleted Rogan tweet reading "so gay it should come with free AIDS" discovered by @patriottakes and a not-yet-deleted homophobic Rogan tweet, AND a not-yet-deleted Rogan tweet mocking "illegals" and a "Mexican clown car" https://t.co/k3C77q6lMw

Joe Rogan @joerogan The tacos I ate at LAX this morning just came stumbling out of my ass like illegals in a Mexican clown car pulled over by immigration. The tacos I ate at LAX this morning just came stumbling out of my ass like illegals in a Mexican clown car pulled over by immigration.

Joe Rogan @joerogan Whoever is spraying that fucking horrible perfume at abercrombie & fitch, you can cut the shit. Your store is gay enough as it is Whoever is spraying that fucking horrible perfume at abercrombie & fitch, you can cut the shit. Your store is gay enough as it is

Many of the tweets Keith Olbermann referenced are still undeleted on Twitter and can be seen above. Olbermann clearly felt Spotify should have taken action after the controversial nature of Joe Rogan's posts. However, the UFC commentator is currently still posting regular episodes on the platform.

