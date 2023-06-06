In a somewhat hilarious exchange, former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov inadvertently revealed that he had access to an illegal link, where he could stream UFC fights.

One day, after training at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), Khabib, Daniel Cormier and many others were on the wrestling mats. Cormier appeared to be explaining how UFC pay-per-views and events could be purchased on the ESPN app.

At this point, Khabib said:

"We have Russian link. Never pay brother."

This may come across as somewhat controversial, considering UFC Boss Dana White's position on illegal streaming. White has often said that he has invested resources into bringing down illegal streamers.

In fact, in an interview, White spoke out on the dangers of illegal streamers, stating that many of them were scams. He said:

"Now I got guys...I love this one, listen to this one. There's a guy right now, literally after I said this thing. If you go to my Instagram and look at the comments. He's saying if you want to get the fights this week, DM me. He's stealing people's information.

"So, people that are DMing him, he's stealing their information. He's taking money from your bank, he's charging your credit card. These guys are f**king scumbag criminals. That is f**king illegals. These guys are scumbags, they're criminals. They're bad guys."

Learning that one of the biggest UFC stars has access to a streaming link, it could strain relations between Khabib Nurmagomedov and the UFC.

A few months ago, Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a list of fighters who, according to him, are the top 15 fighters in the history of mixed martial arts. He put Fedor Emilianenko and Jon Jones at the top.

On April 13, Khabib tweeted:

"My mma GOAT top 15"

"1) Fedor/Jones 2) GSP 3) Anderson Silva 4) Demetrious Johnson 5) Daniel Cormier 6) Henry Cejudo 7) Jose Aldo

8) Kamaru Usman 9) Adesanya 10) BJPENN 11) Royce Graice 12) Couture/Velasquez 13) Hendo/Shogun 14) CroCop/Miocic 15) Dominic Cruz/Frankie Edgar"

Check out the tweet here:

Interestingly, 'The Eagle' left himself out of the list. To many, Khabib Nurmagomedov's 29-0 record has earned himself consideration to be the GOAT of MMA. His leaving himself out, however, speaks to the Dagestani's humility.

