When Khabib Nurmagomedov illegally streamed an entire UFC fight sitting beside Dana White

Khabib Nurmagomedov once illegally live streamed Kevin Holland's bout against Derek Brunson while sitting cageside next to Dana White.

Back in 2021, Nurmagomedov was at the UFC Apex facility to see Holland and Brunson go head-to-head in the main event. 'The Eagle' went live on Instagram and held out his phone in front of him for the duration of the fight, providing his own live commentary to those watching.

At one point during the bout, 'Trailblazer' even noticed Nurmagomedov streaming and started asking the Russian fighter for wrestling advice, as he was being handidly beaten by Brunson's relentless takedowns and grappling.

White would eventually leave the arena halfway through the bout after becoming "bored," but the UFC CEO was pictured laughing and chatting with Nurmagomedov while he live streamed the fight.

This is in stark contrast to White's typical approach to illegal piracy of UFC events, as he has regularly stated that he is hell-bent on putting a stop to it.

Discussing piracy with The Mac Life back in 2021, the 54-year-old said:

“We just overcame a huge hurdle in the piracy world and we’re going to catch some of these guys in 2021. I look forward to the crying and the begging. We’ll see how tough they are when they get caught.”

Coach Javier Mendez pens touching tribute to Khabib Nurmagomedov's bond with family

Despite retiring from MMA in 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov has continued to play a major role in the success of his teammates and his family.

'The Eagle' shares a close relationship with UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and previously helped coach him alongside American Kickboxing Academy's (AKA) Javier Mendez. The former champ has also been a key figure for his cousins, Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov, who also compete in MMA.

Umar is ranked No.14 in the bantamweight division, whereas Usman is signed to Bellator (now PFL), where he is the lightweight champion.

Mendez recently took to social media to praise the family unit that all the Nurmagomedov's share together and attributed their success in the cage to that fact:

"This is why these 3 are a family of Champions. The competitive nature and a fun they have. I’m have never seen this as a Coach from any others that I have trained that were family blood related. @khabib_nurmagomedov @usman_nurmagomedov @umar_nurmagomedov champions in life and sport. My heart and family of 🦅🦅🦅 no chickens 🐔 allowed."

