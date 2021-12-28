Watch: When Khabib Nurmagomedov hilariously told Jon Anik that he 'choked a lot of people'

Khabib Nurmagomedov made his second title defense against Dustin Poirier in 2019. Nurmagomedov secured the win in emphatic fashion via a rear-naked choke in the third round of the fight. However, 'The Eagle' was confused about how many wins by rear-naked choke he had under his belt.

Khabib Nurmagomedov sat down with Jon Anik for the post-fight interview. In this segment, Anik asked 'The Eagle' to describe his victory, which happened to be his second career victory via rear-naked choke. Khabib said:

"This is second? Only second? I choke a lot of people."

Khabib Nurmagomedov was seemingly confused and claimed he choked a lot of people. However, Jon Anik was quick to check the records and confirmed that it was indeed Nurmagomedov's second career win via a rear-naked choke.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov hilariously respond to Jon Anik below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov's first win via a rear-naked choke came in 2012 on his UFC debut against Kamal Shalorus. Leading up to the fight against Dustin Poirier in 2019, 'The Eagle' had many submission wins but only one via rear-naked choke.

Will Dana White ask Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight Charles Oliveira?

Khabib Nurmagomedov hung his gloves in 2020 after making his third title defense against Justin Gaethje. 'The Eagle' walked away from fighting with a record of 29-0. There has been a lot of speculation about his return to the octagon ever since he left. However, Dana White put these speculations to bed in a recent interview with ESPN MMA.

"People were hitting me up on social media that you got to take another run at Khabib. I mean Khabib is done. He just started his own deal [Eagle Fighting] now. He is out there doing his thing. I do not think he wants to fight anymore for sure."

Watch Dana White's full interview with ESPN MMA below:

It is safe to say that Khabib Nurmagomedov is not returning to the octagon. Nurmagomedov's sole focus is now directed towards building his own MMA promotion, Eagle FC.

