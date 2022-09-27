When is Khalil Rountree competing in the UFC and who is he fighting?

Khalil Rountree will have a tough test in his next bout when he takes on Dustin Jacoby at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Allen next month. Since joining the UFC back in 2020, Jacoby has remained unbeaten in his seven fights in the organization.

Rountree is also in good form, winning his last two UFC outings. 'The War Horse' has managed to get the better of Modestas Bukauskas and Karl Roberson in his previous bouts. The 32-year-old will have a chance to climb into the top 15 of the UFC's light-heavyweight rankings, as Jacoby currently sits at No.13 in the 205lbs division.

Despite currently being unranked in the UFC, Khalil Rountree is arguably more well-known than his opponent. Dustin Jacoby is currently ranked within the top 15 of the light-heavyweight division, but only has just over 12,000 followers on Instagram. 'The Hanyak' has been letting his ability do the talking, remaining unbeaten in his seven organizational bouts for the UFC.

The light heavyweight contest will be on a very stacked card in October, with Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen headlining the event. Edson Barboza and Ilia Topuria are currently the co-main event duo.

How many professional fights did it take for Khalil Rountree to join the UFC?

Khalil Rountree started his professional MMA career back in 2014 and remained unbeaten during his first four bouts. 'The War Horse' competed in the Resurrection Fighting Alliance and managed to beat Livingston Lukow, Blake Troop, Cameron Olson and Justin Polendey while fighting under the RFA banner.

This impressive win streak earned Rountree a shot in 'The Ultimate Fighter.' The 32-year-old lost via unanimous decision, but he still got signed by the MMA organization. Rountree made his full UFC debut in 2016 and lost. This time in the very first round against Tyson Pedro. Rountree got caught in a rear-naked choke in the opening minutes and lost via submission.

Khalil Rountree has now fought twelve times in the UFC, winning six times and losing five bouts. Rountree has one no-contest result, which came after Michał Oleksiejczuk failed a drug test after initially beating 'The War Horse' at UFC 219: Cyborg vs. Holm.

Watch highlights of Rountree's UFC bouts here:

