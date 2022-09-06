When Khamzat Chimaev invited Conor McGregor to train in his gym following devastating leg break at UFC 264

Conor McGregor is arguably one of the best strikes to have ever graced the octagon. However, when it comes to the grappling aspect of mixed martial arts, fans often raise their doubts. To probably rectify the same, rising UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev once invited McGregor to train with him.

The saga began when Conor McGregor suffered a devastating loss to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy at UFC 264. The Irishman, who has been a loyalist at the Straight Blast Gym in Ireland, was invited by Chimaev to train at the Allstars Training Center in Sweden.

On Twitter, Chimaev posted a photo of himself posing alongside Darren Till and wrote:

"If you want to come back we will help you, we are waiting for you in our camp @TheNotoriousMMA 🥷"

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's tweet below:

Khamzat Chimaev @KChimaev If you want to come back we will help you, we are waiting for you in our camp @TheNotoriousMMA 🥷🏼 If you want to come back we will help you, we are waiting for you in our camp @TheNotoriousMMA 🥷🏼 https://t.co/xwMGUe9qve

After Chimaev's tweet, fans from across the world were excited about the prospect. The Stockholm gym is known to host top-notch UFC fighters like Alexander Gustafsson and Ilir Latifi.

Did Khamzat Chimaev help Conor McGregor train?

While Khamzat Chimaev made his offer, Conor McGregor did not oblige. Instead, the Irishman has seemingly chosen to stay with the team that helped him reach the pinnacle of his career.

McGregor constantly updates his fans about his training via social media. Based on his posts, it looks as if 'The Notorious' will make a comeback to the octagon soon, with recent reports suggesting he could be ready to go early in 2023.

Despite Conor McGregor not accepting Chimaev's offer, the one fighter who did was Darren Till. After his loss to Derek Brunson, the 185-pound fighter was quick to move to venture to Sweden to train with 'Borz'.

At the gym, Chimaev and Till were seen training together. The duo quickly formed a bond and shared constant updates about their whereabouts.

While it is evident that Till might have learned a lot by training at an elite gym, fans are yet to see him back in action. 'The Gorilla' was scheduled to face Jack Hermansson at UFC London, but had to pull out of the fight due to an injury.

