When Laura Sanko's "dump truck" comment left Norma Dumont's DMs flooded with "w**kers": "I tried to avoid it in every way"

UFC women's fighter Norma Dumont has seen her social media following surge in an unexpected way. The Brazilian fighter isn't exactly thrilled about the nature of the attention, however.

Dumont's rise online stems from the "dump truck" comment made by UFC commentator Laura Sanko during Dumont's weigh-in for her 2022 fight against Danyelle Wolf. Sanko's complimentary remarks about Dumont's physique went viral, resulting in an influx of unwanted messages.

Check out Sanko's comment on Norma Dumont:

Expand Tweet

During an interview with AG Fight last year, Durmont had this to say on the sudden surge of following and unsettling DMs:

"I don't know what happens to my Instagram that attracts so many of these. There are a lot of w**ker on my Instagram, right? I don't know where they come from because I'm not a person who posts many intimate stuff. I really don't have too many posts like that. But they were always there."

Further commenting on the weigh-in incident, she said:

"Think it helped, I think so, because I see many of them posting the same. [My butt] is a. truck, like a truck, trailer truck, I don't know. A truck they made in the U.S. And yes, after her comment, a lot of these... there is a video on YouTube that has many views everywhere. I tried to avoid it in every way, but there's no way. The video is out there. At least once a week someone tags me in this video again. So yes, there are people who come by because of her comment. Originated a meme that is circulating."

Check out Norma Dumont's comment below:

Norma Dumont faces former champion in UFC return at Vegas 90

Norma Dumont is set for a tough challenge in her return to the octagon. She'll take on Germaine de Randamie, the UFC's first-ever women's featherweight champion, at UFC Vegas 90 on April 6 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Dumont and de Randamie will collide at 135 pounds.

Dumont, currently No. 11 ranked in the bantamweight division, has been on a tear. She notched two wins in 2023, extending her winning streak to three with victories over Danyelle Wolf, Karol Rosa, and Chelsea Chandler. This fight will be the first time the 33-year-old faces a former UFC champion.

Expand Tweet

De Randamie, meanwhile, returns after a lengthy absence. After giving birth to her son in March 2023, her targeted return in late 2023 fell through. This will be her first fight since a submission win over Julianna Peña in October 2020.

That victory, which earned her a 'Performance Of The Night' bonus, came after a title fight loss to then-champion Amanda Nunes. De Randamie was scheduled to fight Irene Aldana a year later but withdrew due to injury.

Poll : Does Norma Dumont defeat Germaine de Randamie? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion