When legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather allegedly bet $13 million on the outcome of the Super Bowl

Aptly nicknamed 'Money', Floyd Mayweather definitely knows how to splash the cash when he wants to. Known for his gambling habits, Mayweather allegedly wagered around $13 million on American Football League team Denver Broncos to win the Super Bowl XLVIII, back in 2014.

Since bookies do not accept a single bet of that high an amount, Mayweather allegedly used the help of seven separate agencies and a few offshore accounts to place his bets, according to CourierMail.com.au. Mayweather was surely very confident about the Broncos winning the Super Bowl that season.

However, Floyd Mayweather probably didn't make a lot of money from the wagers he placed because the Broncos lost to the Seattle Seahawks 43-8 with the largest margin of victory for an underdog in Super Bowl history.

It was the first time that the winning team scored more than 40 points while restricting their opponent to below 10. The game was played at MetLife Stadium at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and it marked the first Super Bowl victory for the Seahawks and the fifth Super Bowl loss for the Broncos.

This was not the only time the undefeated boxer had wagered on a football game. In 2015, he bet $815,000 on the Broncos beating the Jets. This time though, he got lucky as Broncos beat the Jets 31-17 and secured Mayweather a handsome $600,000 profit.

Floyd Mayweather posted his winning betting slip for a wager on Teofimo Lopez. pic.twitter.com/WNrLjX11KC — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) October 18, 2020

Did Floyd Mayweather place a bet on himself when he fought Conor McGregor?

Floyd Mayweather later denied that he wagered $13 million on the Broncos to win the Super Bowl in 2014. He said that the only person he'd bet that kind of amount on is himself, boasting about his undefeated status in pro-boxing.

“I can’t control what rumors are put out there. But good or bad publicity keeps me relevant. The only thing I would bet $10 million on is myself because, from the looks of my record, I’m a guaranteed win!!!”

Mayweather also claimed that he would bet heavily on himself during his fight against Conor McGregor in 2017. There were speculations that he tried to place a $400,000 bet on himself beating Conor McGregor before their fight.

According to ESPN, Floyd Mayweather tried to place the bet at the M Resort in Las Vegas but later decided not to because of the sportsbook going through legal checks.