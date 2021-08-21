When Logan Paul claimed he would "destroy" CM Punk in an MMA fight and the latter turned it down

Logan Paul found his way onto the professional boxing scene after a successful stint in the entertainment business as a YouTuber. However, before he made waves in pugilistic circles by fighting Floyd Mayweather in 2021, Paul was eyeing an MMA fight with CM Punk. What's more, he was confident that he would emerge victorious.

In the wake of his loss at the hands of KSI back in 2019, Logan Paul was questioned by TMZ Sports regarding his thoughts on fighting CM Punk:

"I am. I'd be down (to fight CM Punk). I think I would destroy CM Punk if I'm being honest. I don't know if anyone would disagree with that," declared Logan Paul.

Why did CM Punk shoot Logan Paul down?

When asked about a potential fight against Logan Paul, CM Punk responded with a short and crisp no. Punk rejected Paul's advances because he was looking to focus all his time and energy on projects that he had going on with FOX and more.

Previously 0-2 in his UFC career, CM Punk's life in MMA got off to a rocky start. His first loss in the UFC came at the hands of Mickey Gall way back in 2016 at UFC 203. Punk found himself in a rear-naked choke in the first round that was eventually his undoing.

His second loss came at the hands of Mike Jackson by way of unanimous decision at UFC 225 in 2018. However, his loss was soon overturned to a no-contest. Authorities cited Jackson's positive test for marijuana on fight night as the reason behind the move. What's more, Jackson was subsequently slapped with a three-month-long suspension retroactive to the positive result.

The fight against Mike Jackson marked CM Punk's last outing in the MMA community. In turn, it closed the door on an MMA fight with Logan Paul. However, both Paul and Punk have since been active on the pro-wrestling scene. So a potential pro-wrestling fight between the two may not be impossible despite them appearing for different promotions right now.

