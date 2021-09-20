When Logan Paul falsely claimed that a pair of glasses cured his color blindness 

Logan Paul's career in entertainment has always been full of controversies. The YouTuber once acted astonished at the prospect of seeing some colors for the first time. It was arguably one of his most outrageous moments.

In a YouTube video dating back to 2016, Logan Paul was seen sporting a pair of "special glasses." They were supposed to help him see colors that he had never been able to due to his color blindness.

However, the entire ordeal was seemingly blown out of proportion, as he later went on to admit. In a tell-all video a year down the line, Logan Paul admitted that he had 'embellished' the experience while describing everything he saw through the glasses.

"Just like any storyteller, I exaggerated my reactions. I did not lie. What I did do is embellish. You heighten the circumstances and make it a little bit more fun but there is a core and a truth to it," admitted Logan Paul.

Catch Logan Paul's comments in the video below:

Did the glasses help Logan Paul see better at all?

Although Logan Paul admitted that the video was exaggerated, his acting was rather compelling, which led many to believe that the glasses did have some effect. However, the YouTuber-turned boxer subsequently opened up about the entire fiasco and declared that his reaction was all staged.

While in conversation with Hayden Hillier-Smith on the Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul broke the controversial video down back in 2019.

"I put on the glasses for the first time, and by the way, I was really expecting for something to happen, because I am red-green colorblind. So I put on these glasses, no change. I had a moment in my mind where I was like... I have to fake this. I put my acting jobs to work," declared Logan Paul.

Catch Logan Paul's revelation on the Impaulsive podcast below:

Also Read

Since the incident, the YouTube star has gone from strength to strength. The fact that he doesn't need to rely on such antics to find himself in the headlines is telling of the success he has achieved. His popularity has grown in the entertainment and combat sports business to the point that he is being called out by legends like Tito Ortiz.

Follow us for all the latest coverage leading into the UFC 266 card!

Edited by Harvey Leonard