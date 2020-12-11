When is the Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather fight? Boxing legend agrees to fight YouTuber

It has been confirmed that boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTube sensation Logan Paul will soon meet in a boxing match.

Floyd Mayweather shared the news of 'The Champ vs. The Maverick' first on his Instagram account. The match will take place on February 20, 2021.

Logan Paul also shared the same news on his official account.

The contest is set to be an exhibition match that will be aired live worldwide on pay-per-view on Fanmio Boxing.

Early pricing of the PPV is currently set at $24.99. Once one million PPVs are sold, it will go up to $39.99.

Starting from December 29, the ticket will be priced at $59.99 and from February 11th, at $69.99.

Professional record of Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul

The obvious difference in the experience and skillset of the two participants is the biggest talking point at the moment, and also the biggest USP for the fight.

Advertisement

At 43, Floyd Mayweather Jr. is 50-0 undefeated in professional boxing, with 15 major world titles, three U.S. Golden Gloves Championships, and an Olympic bronze medal under his name.

In his last professional boxing bout, Floyd Mayweather faced UFC star Conor McGregor and won with a knockout in the tenth round. Mayweather lauded McGregor after the fight, hailing him as the "right dance partner" for his final pro boxing outing.

"This was my last fight. Tonight, ladies and gentlemen, for sure I chose the right dance partner to dance with. Conor McGregor, you are a hell of a champion. He’s a tough competitor and I think we gave the fans what they wanted to see. I owed them for the Pacquiao fight. I must come straight ahead and give the fans a show, and that’s what I gave them."

This PPV ranks second in the list of highest selling pay-per-view events in history, outdone only by the 2015 boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Manny 'Pacman' Pacquiao.

Logan Paul, on the other hand, has built an impressive career on YouTube and streaming platforms. But when it comes to the boxing ring, he has participated in an a total of one professional match and one white-collar amateur match. Both the contests were against another YouTuber, KSI.

One of the matches resulted in a majority draw, while the other ended in a split decision loss for Logan Paul.

Logan Paul's brother Jake Paul, who also boxes, has recently competed in the same card as Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. He knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson and has been calling out top UFC stars ever since.

Advertisement

Musician Snoop Dogg, whose commentary on the card went viral on social media, has offered to extend his services for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight as well.